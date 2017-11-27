Mapping the changes on Westlake’s horizon

Twenty-one high-profile projects are headed for the neighborhood that has so far resisted gentrification

Westlake has resisted gentrification, but the neighborhood has also been subject to long-term overcrowding, underinvestment, and a lack of access to basic resources.

Now, a slew of development is headed for the neighborhood. In the pipeline are fancy new apartments in glassy towers, a huge mixed-user near the Westlake/MacArthur Park rail station, and even some new hotels.

The changes in store for LA’s second most walkable neighborhood aren’t just in the form of new buildings. Some local fixtures are poised for major shake-ups: The Westlake Theater has been sold and the details of what’s planned beyond a paint job are still unclear; the Hayworth Theatre has been reactivated as a venue and offices for HBO writers; a deli that has been in business here for over eight decades could get a new owner.

Here, some of the biggest potential changes to the neighborhood are mapped. These projects are the largest and most eye-catching, but by no means are they the only ones slated for Downtown’s neighbor to the west. Time will tell whether all of these changes will help address the community’s needs.