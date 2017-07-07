Welcome to Curbed LA’s city guide, a seasonally updated map of 26 essential things to do in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles winters are famously mild, ​which means there’s nothing keeping you in the house. Venture out to cultural institutions, botanical gardens, and even the beach.

This guide spotlights cultural institutions, the outdoors, and beautiful spaces. With winter in swing, picks include El Segundo’s cozy and charming Old Town Music Hall, a photography exhibit in East LA, a tour of old Victorian homes, and an open-air market among old warehouse in Downtown LA.

Looking for more ways to explore the City of Angels?