Los Angeles is growing increasingly unaffordable for homebuyers—especially first-time homebuyers—but unlike some other major U.S. cities (ahem, New York and San Francisco), it’s still possible to find a starter home that’s detached and comes with a front and back yards. Multifamily options abound, too, including charming units in walkable, transit-accessible neighborhoods.

Here are 13 great starter homes in and around LA, from Long Beach to Silver Lake to Culver City to North Hollywood. Most of the dwellings contain two bedrooms and all are asking $699,000 or less. (For comparison, the median home price in Los Angeles County in 2019 was $638,000).

Related: