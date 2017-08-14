 clock menu more-arrow no yes
A little bungalow in Highland Park, priced at $560,000.
Kevin Edge, courtesy of Grace Chang/Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage Company

13 cute starter homes for sale in LA

All these abodes are under $699,000

By Jenna Chandler Updated
By Jenna Chandler Updated

Los Angeles is growing increasingly unaffordable for homebuyers—especially first-time homebuyers—but unlike some other major U.S. cities (ahem, New York and San Francisco), it’s still possible to find a starter home that’s detached and comes with a front and back yards. Multifamily options abound, too, including charming units in walkable, transit-accessible neighborhoods.

Here are 13 great starter homes in and around LA, from Long Beach to Silver Lake to Culver City to North Hollywood. Most of the dwellings contain two bedrooms and all are asking $699,000 or less. (For comparison, the median home price in Los Angeles County in 2019 was $638,000).

1. Silver Lake TIC for $649K

665 Micheltorena St
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Units purchased under tenancy in common agreements are becoming more common in Los Angeles. This two-bedroom, two-bathroom is located south of Sunset Boulevard, near Cafecito Organico and Sqirl. The dwelling measures 955 square feet and has been fully updated, with shaker cabinets, wide plnak floors, recessed lighting, and in-unit laundry. There’s also a balcony that boasts views of the Downtown skyline. HOA dues are $275.

Two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 955 square feet.
Ian Denker, courtesy of Edward Faktorovich and Colt Maloney/Figure 8 Realty

2. Echo Park bungalow for $699K

1635 N Alvarado St
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Up on a hilly street abutting Glendale Boulevard, this bungalow was built in 1922 and, per the listing, boasts a wrap-a-round deck. The home clocks in at a compact 622 square feet and contains two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Features include recessed lighting, copper plumping, double-paned windows and central A/C. There’s also a detached garage on the 3,506-square-foot lot.

Two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 622 square feet.
Darwin Nercesian, courtesy of Amy Pace/Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

3. Long Beach condo for $545K

1905 E 1st St
Long Beach, CA 90802

Down in breezy Long Beach, this glamorous two-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is part of a Spanish-style courtyard complex. Character details include a handcrafted wood front door, beam box ceilings, picture windows with operable louvers, wrought iron railings, and arched entryways. Other features include a remodeled kitchen with a marble backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and a farmhouse sink and in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. HOA dues are $259.

Two bedrooms, one bathroom, and 956 square feet.
Via David Redderson/HomeSmart, Evergreen Realty

4. North Hollywood condo for $429K

5031 Denny Ave
North Hollywood, CA 91601

This sun-splashed condo is walkable to the NoHo Arts District and the vintage stores on Burbank’s Magnolia Boulevard. In 801 square feet, it holds two bedrooms and one bathroom and appears to have been well cared for since it was built in 1970. It has wood floors, recessed lighting, and central A/C. HOA dues are $244.

Two bedrooms, one bathroom, and 801 square feet.
Anthony Barcelo, courtesy of Marc Hernandez/Compass

5. Los Feliz TIC for $499K

4626 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90027

If you’re comfortable with the idea of a TIC, here’s another one-bedroom, one-bathroom in the heart of Los Feliz. The location between Hillhurst and Vermont puts shops, bars, and restaurants at your fingertips. A Red Line station and Griffith Park are nearby too. The 888-square-foot dwelling is bright and stylishly updated and features in-unit laundry, a formal dining room, built-ins, wood floors, and a detached garage. It’s part of a fourplex, with HOA dues of $250.

One bedroom, one bathroom, and 888 square feet.
Eric Charles, courtesy of Liz McDonald/The Rental Girl

6. Lincoln Heights bungalow for $599K

219 E Ave 32
Los Angeles, CA 90031

Straddling the border of Lincoln Heights and Montecito Heights in Northeast LA, this bungalow was built in 1910 and sits on a tiny 1,623-square-foot lot, with just enough room for lemon, guava, orange, and loquat trees, plus a small patio and storage shed. The house packs two bathrooms and two bedrooms in 740 square feet. The kitchen is newly upgraded, and other updates include electrical, plumbing, and A/C.

Two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 740 square feet.
Planomatic, courtesy of Jeffrey Fritz/Compass

7. Pasadena house for $685K

1329 Fay Pl
Pasadena, CA 91104

This sunny Spanish-style is awash in charming details from the 1920s, most notably in the living room, where you’ll find beamed ceilings, the original fireplace with Batchelder tile, and a large Gothic arch. The sunny kitchen opens to a dining room that flows into a kitchen with a breakfast nook. The house totals 1,177 square feet and holds two bedrooms and one bathroom on an approximately 3,400-square-foot lot.

Two bedrooms, one bathroom, and 1,177 square feet.
Courtesy of Laura Davis/ReMax Estate Properties

8. Village Green condo for $659K

5144 Village Green
Los Angeles, CA 90016

With its sprawling lawns and walking paths, the Village Green is the crown jewel of LA’s garden apartments. Most of the units are simple, light, and airy, and this two-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is no exception. Spanning 1,100 square feet, the corner unit features parquet, wood, and tile floors, a dining room, an enclosed patio, and lots of windows with views of mature trees and greenery. HOA dues are $570.

Two bedrooms, one bathroom, and 1,100 square feet.
Courtesy of Lorin Ruttenberg and Erica Lockhart/Compass

9. Carriage house for $595K

3400 San Marino St
Los Angeles, CA 90006

The Miramonte Terrace is one of the prettiest condominium buildings in Koreatown. The complex’s two-story carriage house is special because it’s a standalone unit that “evokes the feeling of a single-family residence.” The two-bedroom, one-bathroom dwelling measures 766 square feet and features vintage tile, a breakfast nook with a built-in table and benches, and wood floors. HOA dues are $363.

Two bedrooms, one bathroom, and 766 square feet.
Pierre Galant, courtesy of Lisa Paperno/Deasy Penner Podley

10. Playa Del Rey condo for $565K

7765 W 91st St
Playa Del Rey, CA 90293

About 1.5 miles from the beach, Playa Provisions, and The Tripel, this two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo clocks in at 1,048 square feet. It has an open floor plan with sliding doors that open to a balcony shaded by mature trees. Amenities at this sprawling complex, which was built in 1971, include basketball courts, a gym, pool, and sauna.

Two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 1,048 square feet.
Courtesy of Shannon Shue/Keller Williams Silicon Beach

11. Culver City condo for $539K

4921 Indian Wood Rd
Culver City, CA 90230

This ground-floor condo is part of a large gated complex with pools, a spa, a gym, and a playground. Down the road from the Baldwin Hills Scenic Overlook, it’s also walking distance to cafes and the Ballona Creek path. The condo clocks in at 852 square feet and contains two bedrooms and one bathroom, with new wide planked engineered wood floors, a walk-in closet in the master, a balcony on the second floor, and an enclosed patio on the first. HOA dues are $457.

Two bedrooms, one bathroom, and 852 square feet.
Isaac Garcia, courtesy of Vivian Lesny/Keller Williams Silicon Beach

12. Burbank home for $699K

1014 Evergreen St
Burbank, CA 91505

Tucked behind a white picket fence, this 1,039-square-foot house might be perfect for a buyer looking to do a little cosmetic work. The three-bedroom house has a fireplace, a large backyard, a family room, Next to the Chandler bike path, Porto’s Bakery, and the NoHo Arts District.

Three bedrooms, one bathroom, and 1,039 square feet.
Via Mary Anne Been and Michael McDonald/ReMax Empower

13. Highland Park bungalow for $560K

715 Nolden St
Los Angeles, CA 90042

Just off York Boulevard, this little house measures 572 square feet, squeezing in two bedrooms and one bathroom. The crisp cottage was built in 1923 but has an updated kitchen with open shelving, butcher block counters, and stainless steel appliances. Out back, on the 1,852-square-foot lot, there’s a patio large enough for al fresco dining. The Gold Line is just over a half mile away.

Two bedrooms, one bathroom, and 572 square feet.
Kevin Edge, courtesy of Grace Chang/Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage Company

