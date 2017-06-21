It’s difficult to overstate how quick the pace of development has been lately in Downtown LA’s South Park neighborhood—bounded roughly by Eighth Street to the north, Broadway to the east, the 10 Freeway to the south, and the 110 freeway to the west. Developers descended upon the area in the mid-2000s and came back with a vengeance following the Great Recession.

This year saw the completion of Metropolis, a cluster of towers on a property hugging the 110 Freeway, where major development had been decades in the making. But even more skyline-altering structures are entering the development pipeline. To keep track of it all, here’s a map of 26 projects to keep an eye on in the near future.

