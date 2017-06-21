 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Mapping South Park’s explosion of development

Dozens of projects are on the way in Downtown LA’s fastest-growing neighborhood

By Elijah Chiland and Bianca Barragan Updated
It’s difficult to overstate how quick the pace of development has been lately in Downtown LA’s South Park neighborhood—bounded roughly by Eighth Street to the north, Broadway to the east, the 10 Freeway to the south, and the 110 freeway to the west. Developers descended upon the area in the mid-2000s and came back with a vengeance following the Great Recession.

This year saw the completion of Metropolis, a cluster of towers on a property hugging the 110 Freeway, where major development had been decades in the making. But even more skyline-altering structures are entering the development pipeline. To keep track of it all, here’s a map of 26 projects to keep an eye on in the near future.

1. Olympia

1015 W Olympic Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015

This multi-tower project could dramatically reshape Downtown’s skyline, with three new skyscrapers rising 65 stories, 53 stories, and 43 stories, respectively. Developed by City Century (a subsidiary of Shanghai-based development firm ShengLong Group), the project is set to hold up to 879 condos and 1,000 hotel rooms. There would also be 20,000 square feet of restaurant space, and another 20,000 square feet of commercial space.

View looking down on towers Courtesy City Century

2. Figueroa Centre

913 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

This 66-story skyscraper is poised to become one of the tallest buildings in Los Angeles. Proposed by developer Justin L. M. Leong, it’s set to rise next to Hotel Figueroa and would feature 220 hotel rooms, 200 condos, and 94,080 square feet of commercial space. Groundbreaking is expected in 2020.

An aerial view of buildings and tall skyscrapers. Via Department of City Plannning

3. 1045 Olive

1045 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

This 70-story high-rise from developer Crescent Heights would hold 794 apartments and 12,504 square feet of ground-floor commercial space. The project would replace a warehouse building.

Via department of city planning

4. Olympic Tower

811 W Olympic Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Planned for the site of a former carwash, this giant 60-story skyscraper would include a 373-room hotel and 374 residential units, along with plenty of restaurant and retail space. The project is working its way through the approvals process.

A rendering of a high-rise with a diamond-paned pattern on its glassy exterior. Courtesy of Psomas

5. Morrison Hotel

1246 S Hope St
Los Angeles, CA

Made famous by the Doors album of the same name, the 102-year-old Morrison Hotel is set to reopen as a boutique hotel. Developer Relevant Group is also planning a 14-story tower next door and a 27-story tower further down the line. An initial study published last year anticipates a groundbreaking in 2020 with work wrapping up in 2023.

Via department of city planning

6. Emerald

1340 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Developer Jade Enterprises has been peppering the neighborhood with precious gem-inspired mixed use projects for years now, and Emerald is their latest offering. It’s set rise from a parking lot and would include 154 apartments and 10,700 square feet of commercial space. It’s under construction now.

Emerald parking lot Google Maps

7. 1111 Hill

1111 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

This project by Australian developer Crown Group would be designed by Koichi Takada Architects, also based in Australia. Inspired by the California redwoods, it would hold 528 housing units, plus resident amenities and 5,500 square feet of retail space.

Via department of city planning

8. Olympic and Hill

1034 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Another project from Onni Group, this one would include 700 apartments and 15,000 square feet of ground-floor commercial space. Rising 60 stories and 760 feet, it would be among the tallest skyscrapers in Los Angeles if finished today. The project was approved by city council in June.

Olympic/hill rendering Rendering via Department of City Planning

9. Los Angeles Convention Center

1201 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA
City officials hope to overhaul the aging convention center within the next few years—in time for it to serve as a venue for the 2028 Olympics. A redesign by HMC Architects and Populous seemed to be moving forward in 2015 before the City Council abruptly changed course and began pursuing a public-private partnership. Now, operator AEG is proposing a $1.2 billion project that would expand the convention center by 350,000 square feet and add a 40-story tower to the neighboring JW Marriott Hotel.

Los Angeles Convention Center Digital Media Pro | Shutterstock

10. 1233 Grand

1233 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015

City Century is also behind this 24-story high-rise. It’s set to include 161 units of housing and a little over 2,000 square feet of retail space.

Rendering of high-rise Via Downtown Los Angeles Neighborhood Council

11. 1201 Grand

1201 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Originally proposed as a 37-story condo tower, this high-rise—again, from City Century—is now poised to include 40 stories and 312 residential units (whether they’ll be condos or apartments isn’t clear). Plans also call for 7,100 square feet of retail space.

12th and grand Google Maps

12. Oceanwide Plaza

1101 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Initially called Fig Central, this complex is now known as Oceanwide Plaza. The enormous development is planned to include three towers—the tallest of which will rise 53 stories (the other two will have 40 floors). The complex will include 504 condos, 166,000 square feet of retail space, and a 184-room Park Hyatt hotel. Originally set to be complete in 2019, there has been limited visible progress since work halted in January 2019. A new timeline has not been announced publicly.

Flashy signage on lower levels Courtesy of Oceanwide Plaza

13. More Mack Urban towers

1115 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Developer Mack Urban and engineering firm AECOM have plans for a pair of skyscrapers rising 51 stories and 60 stories, respectively. Combined, they would hold 1,249 units of housing and just over 17,000 square feet of commercial space.

An aerial view of various parking lots and the tops of buildings and skyscrapers. Google Maps

14. Fig+Pico

1258 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

While the city figures out what to do with the convention center, plans are shaping up for a two-tower hotel project right next door. Operated by three different hotel brands, the complex would include 1,100 rooms and 20,000 square feet of retail space.

Fig+Pico rendering via city planning department

15. 1600 Figueroa

1600 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Set to rise from the site of an old Toyota lot, this quirky, Gensler-designed project would rise 52 stories and serve as a “gateway” to Downtown LA, according to project consultant Joel Miller. It’s set to include 336 residential units, a 250-room hotel, 9,000 square feet of retail space, 6,500 square feet of office space, and a restaurant.

Courtesy of Psomas

16. 1133 Hope

1133 S Hope St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Construction is nearly complete on this 28-story tower with 200 condos.

Rendering of glassy high-rise

17. 1600 Flower Street

1600 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

This project would bring two towers, rising 22 and 23 stories, respectively, to a site right alongside the 10 freeway. The shorter structure would hold a 300-room hotel, while the larger building would have 250 residential units. The two buildings would also offer a combined 13,000 square feet of commercial space.

Site for two towers near 10 freeway Google Maps

18. Shenzhen Hazens towers

1046 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Initially proposed as a trio of towers, developer Shenzhen Hazens changed plans for this project, which is now set to include a 49-story residential high-rise and a 29-story W Hotel. A podium and plaza connecting the buildings would have nearly 60,000 square feet of space dedicated to shops, bars, and restaurants.

Aerial view of Shenzhen Hazens towers Renderings courtesy Shenzhen Hazens

19. Cambria Hotel

928 James M Wood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015

This 18-story hotel near the convention center would include 247 rooms offered at lower prices than other Downtown hotels (around $200 per night). Set to be operated by Choice Hotels International, the Cambria would also include a lobby lounge, cafe, and rooftop pool.

Courtesy of Sun Capital

20. 949 Hope Street

949 S Hope St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Right across the street from Grand Hope Park, developer Forest City is planning a 27-story project with 236 units of housing, along with retail and restaurant space on the ground floor. The project is currently in the approvals process.

Rendering of 949 South Hope Street Rendering via Downtown Los Angeles Neighborhood Council

21. 1323 Grand

1323 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Proposed in 2016, this 28-story high-rise would replace a single-story industrial structure with 284 residential units and 6,300 square feet of commercial space.

Google Maps

22. 1300 Figueroa

1300 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

This massive hotel project is a testament to South Park’s unbelievable rate of growth. After building a 100-unit apartment project on this site less than 20 years ago, developer TriCal is now planning to replace that complex with a towering 53-story hotel.

In the foreground is a tall skyscraper and a pedestrian plaza with trees. In the distance are more city buildings. It is sunset. Courtesy of TriCal

23. 1364 Hill Street

1364 Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

This seven-story project would feature 233 units of housing, including 21 affordable to low-income residents.

Rendering of new building Via Downtown Los Angeles Neighborhood Council

24. Hope Street hotel project

1219 S Hope St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Proposed in 2017, this seven-story hotel would include 75 rooms and a restaurant.

View of project site from across the street Google Maps

25. 1334 Flower Street

1344 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

This seven-story development facing the Flower Street light rail tracks would have 177 apartments and just under 9,000 square feet of retail space.

Rendering of Flower Street mixed use project Renderings via Downtown Los Angeles Neighborhood Council

26. 1400 Flower Street

1400 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Well look at that, it’s another seven-story structure. Very similar to the proposed project at 1344 Flower, this one would include either 147 apartments and 6,700 square feet of commercial space or 152 units and 1,200 square feet of commercial space.

Flower Street renderings Via Downtown Los Angeles Neighborhood Council

