Development in the Valley: 11 big projects poised to alter the region

From Chatsworth to North Hollywood, these are the mega mixed-users headed to the Valley

It’s time to stop thinking of the Valley as a sleepy suburb. From Chatsworth to North Hollywood, plans are in the pipeline to make neighborhoods more city-like, meaning more dense and maybe more walkable and bikeable and more transit-friendly.

In the coming years, developers will build thousands of new units of housing, create open space, bring in new retailers, and build new offices, creating mini villages within neighborhoods.

Here, we’ve mapped 11 of the biggest of those projects.