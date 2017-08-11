 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

The ultimate ‘Chinatown’ filming location map of Los Angeles

A renderings of a variety of mixed-use buildings in the background. In the foreground is a subway station entrance and people milling about.
A rendering of the project adjacent to the North Hollywood station
Courtesy of HKS and RELM

Development in the Valley: 11 big projects poised to alter the region

From Chatsworth to North Hollywood, these are the mega mixed-users headed to the Valley

By Jenna Chandler and Bianca Barragan Updated
View as Map
A rendering of the project adjacent to the North Hollywood station
| Courtesy of HKS and RELM
By Jenna Chandler and Bianca Barragan Updated

It’s time to stop thinking of the Valley as a sleepy suburb. From Chatsworth to North Hollywood, plans are in the pipeline to make neighborhoods more city-like, meaning more dense and maybe more walkable and bikeable and more transit-friendly.

In the coming years, developers will build thousands of new units of housing, create open space, bring in new retailers, and build new offices, creating mini villages within neighborhoods.

Here, we’ve mapped 11 of the biggest of those projects.

Read More

1. North Hollywood Metro station development

Copy Link
5350 Lankershim Blvd
North Hollywood, CA 91601
Visit Website

The wheels are in motion to dramatically alter the look of a group of Metro-owned parcels near the North Hollywood stop, which serves the subway’s Red Line and the bus-rapid transit Orange Line. Metro is working with Trammell Crow Company to bring 1,500 housing units, retail, and office space to the transportation hub. The development, called District NoHo, is slated to be built in phases starting in 2021.

A rendering of an open area surrounded by tall buildings. Courtesy of HKS and RELM

2. Westfield’s makeover of Warner Center

Copy Link
6100 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Woodland Hills, CA 91367
Visit Website

Developer Westfield is planning a major overhaul of the old Promenade mall site that would bring 1,400 rental units, new shops and restaurants, 572 hotel rooms, and an entertainment venue.

New streets and pathways will be built throughout the site, and the development will have 5.6 acres of public open space.

The developer is planning to erect the project in phases and wants to start as early as 2021.

Via Promenade 2035

3. NoHo West

Copy Link
6150 Laurel Canyon Blvd
North Hollywood, CA 91606
Visit Website

A project on the former Laurel Plaza site is slated to bring 642 apartments, as many as 60 dining and shopping options, a Trader Joe’s, gym, and movie theater to the old 25-acre Laurel Plaza site.

Construction on the big revamp is well underway. Work began in April 2017, and the Los Angeles Daily News reports that the commercial and shopping portion of the project—developed by Merlone Geier Partners—should be open by the summer. The residential component will be built by Trammell Crow Residential and Barings Real Estate as a later phase of the project, says the News.

Courtesy of Merlone Geier Partners

4. 21031 Warner Center Lane

Copy Link
21031 Warner Center Ln
Woodland Hills, CA 91367

planned 24-acre complex in Warner Center could bring around 1,000 apartments and condos, a 24-story building, and a trio of 15-story office buildings to a site near De Soto and Burbank avenues. The project would transform the Warner Center Corporate Park, which is now occupied by a collection of low-rise buildings. The corporate park is owned by Adler Realty, which would develop the project.

The project’s environmental impact report came out in December. It projected construction would start this year and be complete in 2035.

Courtesy of Woodland Hills Warner Center Neighborhood Council Planning Land Use & Mobility Committee

5. Burbank Town Center

Copy Link
600 N San Fernando Blvd
Burbank, CA 91502
Visit Website

The Burbank Town Center’s Ikea has moved about 1 mile away, and developers Crown Realty and Development Inc. have big plans for the spot it left behind. They intend to raze the old Ikea and build 765 multi-family units; an additional 70 for-sale units would be built at 800 North San Fernando Boulevard.

The rest of the mall was thoroughly renovated, with the help of CAPREF Manager LLC, adding new outdoor dining areas and bringing in new tenants.

Courtesy of I Heart Burbank

6. The ICON at Panorama City

Copy Link
14665 Roscoe Blvd
Panorama City, CA 91402
Visit Website

Beverly Hills-based Icon Company plans to tear down three commercial buildings, including the shuttered Montgomery Ward, at Roscoe Boulevard and Tobias Avenue, to make way for seven new buildings measuring 584,000 square feet. That space would hold 423 units of multifamily housing plus 200,000 square feet of commercial floor area. At the center of all of that? A six-level parking garage with spaces for 1,690 cars.

A “birds eye” view of ICON at Panorama City.
Via city planning department

7. Weddington Golf and Tennis

Copy Link
4141 Whitsett Ave
Studio City, CA 91604

The Weddington family once wanted to give their golf course a facelift, building 200 apartments in a 41-foot-tall structure on about a quarter of the site along the way and installing new walking paths and access points to the nearby LA River. Neighbors resisted the plans; they wanted a wetlands park added to the site.

In October 2017, the family sold the property to the Harvard-Westlake School, which plans to put an athletic center and park on the site. Though there have been reports that the grounds were closing to the public, a representative for Harvard-Westlake says they expect the property to stay as it is and open for at least two more years. The completed campus, called Harvard-Westlake River Park, will include more than 6 acres of public park space, plus tennis courts and walking trails that are also open to the public.

Courtesy of Harvard-Westlake School

8. 6606 Variel Ave

Copy Link
6606 Variel Ave
Canoga Park, CA 91303

Not far from the Orange Line’s Canoga Station, developers Evolution Strategic Partners have plans for a residential project rising seven stories tall. Renderings on Urbanize LA show an E-shaped, 271-unit apartment building. The complex would have a pool and rooftop decks, plus two levels of parking.

Via Urbanize LA

9. Sepulveda 364

Copy Link
8845 Sepulveda Blvd
North Hills, CA 91343
Visit Website

This North Hills project—with 364 apartments—will replace a former plant nursery with a complex of four buildings ranging in height from 45 to 85 feet. Forty-four of the units will be earmarked for tenants with low incomes. The project also includes a parking garage with 557 spots, plus a swimming pool and a dog run. The developers are still finalizing the details of the project.

View of residential complex with central courtyard Los Angeles Department of City Planning

10. 6041 Variel Ave

Copy Link
6041 Variel Ave
Woodland Hills, CA 91367

A U.S. subsidiary of Beijing-based BCEGI International Company is building a 274-unit apartment complex with 11 live work units and a 12-story office building. 

Courtesy of BCEG International Investment

11. “24”: The new Bratz dolls headquarters

Copy Link
20000 Prairie St
Chatsworth, CA 91311
Visit Website

This office campus will incorporate creative office, residential, and retail space on a 24-acre property that was once home to a Los Angeles Times printing plant. (The plant has been adaptively reused as offices.) Developers Uncommon call the project “24.”

New structures holding 660 apartments and ground-floor retail space will be built around the offices, which will serve as the headquarters for MGA Entertainment, the makers of big-eyed Bratz dolls.

Designed by Killefer Flammang Architects, the campus will also feature considerable resident amenities, including two pools, community gardens, outdoor walking tracks, and an open-air amphitheater. The project broke ground in November 2016 and is currently in phase one of construction.

Via Urbanize LA

Related Maps

Loading comments...

© 2020 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. North Hollywood Metro station development

5350 Lankershim Blvd, North Hollywood, CA 91601
A rendering of an open area surrounded by tall buildings. Courtesy of HKS and RELM

The wheels are in motion to dramatically alter the look of a group of Metro-owned parcels near the North Hollywood stop, which serves the subway’s Red Line and the bus-rapid transit Orange Line. Metro is working with Trammell Crow Company to bring 1,500 housing units, retail, and office space to the transportation hub. The development, called District NoHo, is slated to be built in phases starting in 2021.

5350 Lankershim Blvd
North Hollywood, CA 91601
Visit Website

2. Westfield’s makeover of Warner Center

6100 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Woodland Hills, CA 91367
Via Promenade 2035

Developer Westfield is planning a major overhaul of the old Promenade mall site that would bring 1,400 rental units, new shops and restaurants, 572 hotel rooms, and an entertainment venue.

New streets and pathways will be built throughout the site, and the development will have 5.6 acres of public open space.

The developer is planning to erect the project in phases and wants to start as early as 2021.

6100 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Woodland Hills, CA 91367
Visit Website

3. NoHo West

6150 Laurel Canyon Blvd, North Hollywood, CA 91606
Courtesy of Merlone Geier Partners

A project on the former Laurel Plaza site is slated to bring 642 apartments, as many as 60 dining and shopping options, a Trader Joe’s, gym, and movie theater to the old 25-acre Laurel Plaza site.

Construction on the big revamp is well underway. Work began in April 2017, and the Los Angeles Daily News reports that the commercial and shopping portion of the project—developed by Merlone Geier Partners—should be open by the summer. The residential component will be built by Trammell Crow Residential and Barings Real Estate as a later phase of the project, says the News.

6150 Laurel Canyon Blvd
North Hollywood, CA 91606
Visit Website

4. 21031 Warner Center Lane

21031 Warner Center Ln, Woodland Hills, CA 91367
Courtesy of Woodland Hills Warner Center Neighborhood Council Planning Land Use & Mobility Committee

planned 24-acre complex in Warner Center could bring around 1,000 apartments and condos, a 24-story building, and a trio of 15-story office buildings to a site near De Soto and Burbank avenues. The project would transform the Warner Center Corporate Park, which is now occupied by a collection of low-rise buildings. The corporate park is owned by Adler Realty, which would develop the project.

The project’s environmental impact report came out in December. It projected construction would start this year and be complete in 2035.

21031 Warner Center Ln
Woodland Hills, CA 91367

5. Burbank Town Center

600 N San Fernando Blvd, Burbank, CA 91502
Courtesy of I Heart Burbank

The Burbank Town Center’s Ikea has moved about 1 mile away, and developers Crown Realty and Development Inc. have big plans for the spot it left behind. They intend to raze the old Ikea and build 765 multi-family units; an additional 70 for-sale units would be built at 800 North San Fernando Boulevard.

The rest of the mall was thoroughly renovated, with the help of CAPREF Manager LLC, adding new outdoor dining areas and bringing in new tenants.

600 N San Fernando Blvd
Burbank, CA 91502
Visit Website

6. The ICON at Panorama City

14665 Roscoe Blvd, Panorama City, CA 91402
A “birds eye” view of ICON at Panorama City.
Via city planning department

Beverly Hills-based Icon Company plans to tear down three commercial buildings, including the shuttered Montgomery Ward, at Roscoe Boulevard and Tobias Avenue, to make way for seven new buildings measuring 584,000 square feet. That space would hold 423 units of multifamily housing plus 200,000 square feet of commercial floor area. At the center of all of that? A six-level parking garage with spaces for 1,690 cars.

14665 Roscoe Blvd
Panorama City, CA 91402
Visit Website

7. Weddington Golf and Tennis

4141 Whitsett Ave, Studio City, CA 91604
Courtesy of Harvard-Westlake School

The Weddington family once wanted to give their golf course a facelift, building 200 apartments in a 41-foot-tall structure on about a quarter of the site along the way and installing new walking paths and access points to the nearby LA River. Neighbors resisted the plans; they wanted a wetlands park added to the site.

In October 2017, the family sold the property to the Harvard-Westlake School, which plans to put an athletic center and park on the site. Though there have been reports that the grounds were closing to the public, a representative for Harvard-Westlake says they expect the property to stay as it is and open for at least two more years. The completed campus, called Harvard-Westlake River Park, will include more than 6 acres of public park space, plus tennis courts and walking trails that are also open to the public.

4141 Whitsett Ave
Studio City, CA 91604

8. 6606 Variel Ave

6606 Variel Ave, Canoga Park, CA 91303
Via Urbanize LA

Not far from the Orange Line’s Canoga Station, developers Evolution Strategic Partners have plans for a residential project rising seven stories tall. Renderings on Urbanize LA show an E-shaped, 271-unit apartment building. The complex would have a pool and rooftop decks, plus two levels of parking.

6606 Variel Ave
Canoga Park, CA 91303

9. Sepulveda 364

8845 Sepulveda Blvd, North Hills, CA 91343
View of residential complex with central courtyard Los Angeles Department of City Planning

This North Hills project—with 364 apartments—will replace a former plant nursery with a complex of four buildings ranging in height from 45 to 85 feet. Forty-four of the units will be earmarked for tenants with low incomes. The project also includes a parking garage with 557 spots, plus a swimming pool and a dog run. The developers are still finalizing the details of the project.

8845 Sepulveda Blvd
North Hills, CA 91343
Visit Website

10. 6041 Variel Ave

6041 Variel Ave, Woodland Hills, CA 91367
Courtesy of BCEG International Investment

A U.S. subsidiary of Beijing-based BCEGI International Company is building a 274-unit apartment complex with 11 live work units and a 12-story office building. 

6041 Variel Ave
Woodland Hills, CA 91367

11. “24”: The new Bratz dolls headquarters

20000 Prairie St, Chatsworth, CA 91311
Via Urbanize LA

This office campus will incorporate creative office, residential, and retail space on a 24-acre property that was once home to a Los Angeles Times printing plant. (The plant has been adaptively reused as offices.) Developers Uncommon call the project “24.”

New structures holding 660 apartments and ground-floor retail space will be built around the offices, which will serve as the headquarters for MGA Entertainment, the makers of big-eyed Bratz dolls.

Designed by Killefer Flammang Architects, the campus will also feature considerable resident amenities, including two pools, community gardens, outdoor walking tracks, and an open-air amphitheater. The project broke ground in November 2016 and is currently in phase one of construction.

20000 Prairie St
Chatsworth, CA 91311
Visit Website

Related Maps