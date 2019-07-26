 clock menu more-arrow no yes
‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’: Mapping Tarantino’s LA fairytale

The director recreated 1960s Los Angeles in spectacular detail

By Chris Eggertsen
By Chris Eggertsen
Photo by Columbia Pictures/courtesy Everett Co. / Everett Collection

Quentin Tarantino’s Oscar-nominated Once Upon a Time in Hollywood has been described as the director’s love letter to late ’60s Los Angeles—but as the title suggests, it plays more like a fantasy version of the city, a vivid reflection of a place that never really existed. Nonetheless, Barbara Ling’s production design brilliantly recreates 1969 LA in vibrant, period-accurate detail, while Robert Richardson’s expressive camera work makes the flamboyant landscape pop.

Shot through it all is Tarantino’s obvious affection for the city, his love apparent in slow pans across sun-dappled Westwood Village and lingering shots of Hollywood Boulevard’s neon-lit facades.

Below, a map of some of the film’s major locations, which include swinging nightspots, drive-in theaters, hillside getaways and secluded movie ranches. Notably, a few of the locations are tied to the real-life Sharon Tate (portrayed by Margot Robbie), the Manson followers’ most famous victim and the ghost that haunts Tarantino’s latest revisionist fable.

1. Melody Movie Ranch

Melody Movie Ranch in Newhall hosted the set of the Western TV series Lancer (a real series), which was shot on the restored Old West street that had previously burned down in a 1962 brush fire. Formerly owned by singing cowboy Gene Autry, the ranch was subsequently purchased by brothers Renaud and Andre Veluzat, who returned it to its former glory. (It was once open to the public during the annual Cowboy Festival every April.) Additional Lancer scenes were filmed on Western Street at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Andrew Cooper/© 2019 CTMG, Inc./Sony Pictures Entertainment

2. LAX

Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), 1 World Way
Los Angeles, CA 90045
(855) 463-5252
(855) 463-5252
When landing at LAX, Sharon and Roman are greeted by a phalanx of paparazzi at the airport’s Terminal 6 tunnel and the baggage claim area in Terminal 7. Tarantino also famously used the airport in the intro to Jackie Brown.

Shutterstock.com

3. Airplane interiors

13240 Weidner St
Pacoima, CA 91331

When Tate dances on an airplane early in the film, she’s actually grooving on a soundstage in Pacoima. Air Hollywood, which bills itself as the “world’s largest aviation-themed film studio,” was also used for Rick Dalton’s trips to and from Italy to rack up some spaghetti-western credits. Laypeople can visit the studio (for a price) via the Pan Am Experience, which offers an experiential glimpse into the “Golden Age” of plane travel.

4. Rick Dalton’s house

10969 Alta View Dr
Studio City, CA 91604

In real life, Rick’s midcentury home is located in the hills of Studio City, not on Cielo Drive. According to the caption of this YouTube video, the residence is “often used for movie shoots.”

Google Street View

5. Sharon Tate’s house

10974 Alta View Dr
Studio City, CA 91604

Built in 1964, this residence (which really is adjacent to Rick’s house) was presumably renovated to look like the French Normandy-style Cielo Drive estate where the real-life massacre took place.

Andrew Cooper/© 2019 CTMG, Inc/Sony Pictures Entertainment

6. Cielo Drive

Cielo Dr
Beverly Hills, CA 90210

Though Tate and Polanski’s recreated Cielo Drive house is located in Studio City, Tarantino utilized an intersection of the real-life street for driving scenes at different points in the film.

7. Musso & Frank Grill

6667 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
(323) 467-7788
(323) 467-7788
Rick and Cliff meet the former’s Hollywood agent Marvin Schwarzs (Al Pacino) at the iconic, nostalgia-tinged Musso and Frank Grill. Notably, the restaurant is just one of the many period-accurate Hollywood Boulevard establishments featured in the film, which include the Vine Theater (now the Dolby Screening Room), the Frolic Room and the Pantages.

Andrew Cooper/© 2019 CTMG, Inc./Sony Pictures Entertainment

8. Playboy Mansion

10236 Charing Cross Rd
Los Angeles, CA 90024
In the film, Sharon and husband Roman Polanski attend a rowdy party at the Playboy Mansion in Holmby Hills, a legendary hub for Hollywood stars. Playboy founder Hugh Hefner and Polanski were in fact friends in real life, and Tate even appeared with the director on Hefner’s short-lived syndicated series Playboy After Dark, which filmed at CBS Television Studios.

Andrew Cooper/© 2019 CTMG, Inc/Sony Pictures Entertainment

9. Paramount Drive-In Theatres

7770 Rosecrans Ave
Paramount, CA 90723
(562) 630-7469
(562) 630-7469
The Paramount Drive-In in South LA doubles for the old Van Nuys Drive-In, a Valley haunt that was demolished sometime in the late 1990s.

10. Pacific Cinerama Dome

6360 Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
(323) 464-1478
(323) 464-1478
In the film, the long-forgotten Maximilian Schell disaster movie Krakatoa, East of Java is listed on the marquee of Tarantino’s beloved Cinerama Dome. The theater is seen during a montage of neon signs lighting up around the city, a sequence that also features Musso and Frank, El Coyote, Chili John’s and a period-specific Taco Bell.

11. Super A Foods

2929 Division St
Los Angeles, CA 90065

The Manson Girls dumpster dive at the Northeast LA branch of Super A Foods — the same market where Lady Gaga first sang “Shallow” for Bradley Cooper in A Star is Born. “If a grocery store can possibly be cinematic, it’s this one,” A Star is Born cinematographer Matthew Libatique told KPCC in an interview last year. Built in 1967, the Googie-style structure was also featured in the 2002 Britney Spears vehicle Crossroads.

12. Cicada Club

617 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
(213) 488-9488
(213) 488-9488
Characters are seen dining at Downtown’s elegant Cicada Restaurant, located in the historic James Oviatt Building. Built in 1928, the exterior of the Art Deco high rise stood in for the fictional Hotel Cortez in American Horror Story: Hotel, while the restaurant itself hosted the famous escargot scene in Pretty Woman (when it was called Rex Il Ristorante).

13. Cameron Nature Preserve at Puerco Canyon

3501 Puerco Canyon Rd
Malibu, CA 90265
Rick films an episode of real-life former ABC series The F.B.I. at this 703-acre park in Malibu, according to Fandango. The preserve is known for its numerous hiking trails and ocean views.

14. Tate, Sebring residence

9810 Easton Dr
Beverly Hills, CA 90210

Glimpsed only briefly in the film, this secluded, Bavarian-style Beverly Crest home is the former residence of Tate and her then-boyfriend Sebring, who lived at the address in the mid 1960s. However, it’s most famous for a history almost as dark as the Manson murders themselves: In 1932, Hollywood producer Paul Bern, husband of movie star Jean Harlow, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside the home. Said Tate in a 1965 interview: “At night in the area people swear they see and hear Paul Bern’s ghost... It’s a house where you get scared.”

15. Chili John's

2018 W Burbank Blvd
Burbank, CA 91506
(818) 846-3611
(818) 846-3611
Cliff comes across hitchhiking Manson Girl Pussycat (Margaret Qualley) in front of this Burbank Boulevard greasy spoon. Opened in 1946, the restaurant is famed for its U-shaped counter.

16. Spahn Ranch

7001 Smith Rd
Simi Valley, CA 93063
(805) 584-4400
(805) 584-4400
Simi Valley’s Corriganville Park (formerly known as the Corriganville Movie Ranch) stands in for the infamous Spahn Ranch, an old Western movie set where Manson and his followers were living at the time of the murders. Corriganville’s original movie sets, which were opened to the public as a Western-themed amusement park in 1949, burned down sometime in the 1970s. Sadly, Corriganville burned again in last year’s Woolsey Fire not long after Tarantino and company decamped from the site.

17. Regency Bruin Theatre

948 Broxton Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90024
(310) 208-5576
(310) 208-5576
Sharon visits the Regency Bruin for an impromptu screening of her latest film The Wrecking Crew, a Dean Martin spy comedy released in 1969. The adjacent Regency Village Theatre (popularly known as the Fox Theatre) is also prominently featured during Tate’s Westwood jaunt.

Andrew Cooper/© 2019 CTMG, Inc./Sony Pictures Entertainment

18. Veterinary clinic

609 W Ave 26
Los Angeles, CA 90065

During a montage, Cliff can be seen picking up his beloved pit bull Brandy from the Avenue 26 Small Animal Hospital, a clinic located near Elysian Park.

Google Street View

19. El Coyote

7312 Beverly Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
(323) 939-2255
(323) 939-2255
In a haunting callback to real-life events, the film prominently features the famed Mexican eatery where Sharon and friends Jay Sebring, Abigail Folger and Wojciech Frykowski ate their last meal.

George / Flickr Creative Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

20. Casa Vega

13301 Ventura Blvd
Sherman Oaks, CA 91423
(818) 788-4868
(818) 788-4868
While Sharon and her friends dine out at El Coyote, Rick and Cliff drink far too many margaritas at this celeb-frequented Ventura Boulevard mainstay.

Andrew Cooper/© 2019 CTMG, Inc./Sony Pictures Entertainment

21. Grauman’s Chinese Theatre re-creation

246 S Spring St
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Tarantino recreated the 1969-era Grauman’s Chinese Theatre (or at least its parking lot) on Spring Street in Downtown, several miles from its actual location. Notably, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood premiere was held at the real Grauman’s, now known as the TCL Chinese Theatre.

22. GoodForm salon

725 N Fairfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
(323) 658-8585
(323) 658-8585
As an apparent tribute to Sebring, Tarantino filmed at (and restored the facade of) the Fairfax Avenue salon once owned by the celebrity stylist, who trimmed and shampooed such luminaries as Steve McQueen (played in the film by Damian Lewis), Paul Newman, and Warren Beatty. Now known as GoodForm, the salon is owned by Rebecca Friedman, Jay Diola and Michelle Guzman. (Note: This entry can be considered something of a bonus, as it doesn’t appear to have made the final cut of the film.)

