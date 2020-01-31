Every day, thousands of people from all over the world visit Hollywood. And every day, many of those same people end up lost and disoriented in the maze-like Hollywood and Highland shopping center, stress-eating sundaes from Cold Stone and stuffing their bags with plastic Oscar statuettes.

No wonder Hollywood consistently ranks among the world’s most disappointing tourist attractions.

But it doesn’t have to be this way. The neighborhood is rich with history and offers a wide array of things to do and see, if you know where to look. Plus, it’s easy to get around on foot or by public transportation (so you can avoid LA’s second-most famous attraction: traffic).

Whether you’re a local or an out-of-towner, here’s an insider’s guide to some of the many things Hollywood has to offer.