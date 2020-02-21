Development is simmering along the rail line, which is slated to open next year

With Metro’s Crenshaw Line scheduled to open next year, properties along its path are attracting attention from developers.

The line will offer rail service to the neighborhoods of Leimert Park, Baldwin Hills, Hyde Park, and Westchester, as well as the city of Inglewood. Ultimately, the train will connect to LAX via a people mover tram.

The neighborhoods have already begun changing in anticipation of the new amenity, with more changes expected to come. For many residents, displacement and cultural erasure—and how to push back against both—are top of mind, especially with the roughly $2 billion Inglewood NFL stadium planned to open the year after the rail line.

Here, a map of a few notable projects along the under-construction light rail line. The projects include a lot more affordable housing than projects along, say, the Expo Line, but include quite a few large buildings with market-rate apartments too. They will all help define how the neighborhoods around the Crenshaw Line will look in the years to come.