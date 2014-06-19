 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Courtesy Everett Collection

The ultimate ‘Chinatown’ filming location map of Los Angeles

From Catalina Island to Sylmar, all the places seen in the classic LA caper

By Adrian Glick Kudler Updated
By Adrian Glick Kudler Updated
Courtesy Everett Collection

Roman Polanski’s Chinatown is the essential Los Angeles film for just about anybody who isn’t a science fiction obsessive (Blade Runner), a thirtysomething woman (Clueless), or a jerk (Swingers).

For all the movies Hollywood has made about its hometown, Chinatown captures a definitive combination of the city’s varied landscapes, its shiny veneer and sinister depths, its car-centric beauty (much of it's shot through windshields or in rearviews), its greed, and its desperate relationship with nature, all in a self-reflexive (so Hollywood) take on noir (so LA).

The story of seedy PI Jake Gittes, played by Jack Nicholson, and his discovery of a plot to parch, then purchase, then annex, then irrigate the San Fernando Valley, is such a good myth that by now it’s just about replaced the real story of the Los Angeles Aqueduct and the birth of modern LA. (It’s not wildly off, but it’s not in any way a faithful history; it also takes place in the 1930s while the events it fictionalizes happened in the 1910s.)

The movie was released 46 years ago, on June 20, 1974. This map pinpoints out all of its real-life locations, with help from this old Los Angeles Times article, The Worldwide Guide to Movie Locations, and Filming Locations of Chicago and Los Angeles. Take the Chinatown tour this way.

1. Los Angeles City Hall

200 N Spring St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
(213) 485-2121
(213) 485-2121
City Hall plays itself in Jake’s first stop on his tail of Hollis Mulwray, at a meeting about a potential aqueduct for Los Angeles. Proceedings are interrupted by an angry Valley sheep farmer and his flock.

The interior of Los Angeles City Hall.
Getty Images

2. Hollenbeck Bridge

9601 Foothill Boulevard
Sylmar, CA 91342

Jake follows Hollis to a dry riverbed (actually the Foothill Boulevard Bridge over the Tujunga Wash), but later finds a homeless man drowned by a mysterious influx of water.

Tujunga Wash.
Shutterstock

3. Point Fermin Park

807 West Paseo Del Mar
San Pedro, CA 90731

Finally, Hollis heads to this cliffside park in San Pedro and ends up staying the night.

Point Fermin.
Shutterstock.com

4. Walker’s Cafe

700 West Paseo Del Mar
San Pedro, CA 90731

Jake parks outside the cafe on Point Fermin and leaves a watch under Hollis’s car tire here so he can figure out what time he leaves.

5. Pig ’n Whistle

1310 West 6th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017

Jake’s associate photographs Hollis and Noah Cross arguing outside the Pig ’n Whistle, actually the Pacific Dining Car Downtown.

6. Echo Park Lake

751 Echo Park Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90026
(213) 847-0929
(213) 847-0929
In the movie’s third-most-famous scene, Jake pretends to photograph his associate, as cover for snapping Hollis and Katherine, while boating on Echo Park Lake.

Echo Park Lake.
Lisa Bronitt, Shutterstock.com

7. El Macondo Apartments

1414 Havenhurst Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90046

Jake climbs up on the tile roof at this courtyard complex to photograph Hollis and Katherine embracing. The real complex is called Mi Casa and was designed by husband-and-wife team Arthur and Nina Zwebell.

Mi Casa on Havenhurst, as it looks today.
Via Google Maps

8. Evelyn Mulwray’s house

1315 South El Molino Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91106

Evelyn lives in this posh estate in Pasadena.

The elegant Spanish-style in Pasadena.
Via Google Maps

9. Oak Pass Reservoir

13931 Mulholland Drive
Beverly Hills, CA 90210

It’s only bad news at the Oak Pass reservoir, played by the Stone Canyon Reservoir: Hollis is found dead in the water here and later a heavy (played by Polanski) catches Jake snooping and slices his nose.

Stone Canyon Reservoir.
Shutterstock.com

10. Brown Derby

3198 West 7th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90005

Koreatown’s old filming standby The Prince plays the long-gone Brown Derby, where Jake and Evelyn meet for drinks and conspiracy talk.

In the movie, The Prince fills in for the long-gone Brown Derby.

Copy Link
506 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90071
(213) 624-1011
(213) 624-1011
Outside the fake Brown Derby, a valet fetches Jake and Evelyn’s cars at what is actually the Millennium Biltmore’s limo ramp.

A limo ramp at the Millennium Biltmore filled in for the Brown Derby.
By Kwasi Boyd-Bouldin

12. Catalina Island

Casino Way
Avalon, CA 90704

Jake boats it over to Catalina to visit Noah Cross; here he arrives in front of the Catalina Casino and Catalina Island Yacht Club.

Catalina island yacht club and casino.
Shutterstock.com

13. Noah Cross estate

40 Narcissa Drive
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275

UPDATE: A reliable tipster believes (and photo evidence seems to confirm) that the Noah Cross estate was actually the Portuguese Bend Riding Club in Rancho Palos Verdes, not El Rancho Escondido on Catalina.

14. Valley orchard

3240 Sunset Valley Road
Moorpark, CA 93021

This orchard in Moorpark is the setting for a truly excellent car/horse chase.

Moorpark, a city in Ventura County, north of Los Angeles.
Shutterstock

15. Mar Vista Rest Home

11725 Sunset Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90049

Jake and Evelyn visit this rest home, formerly the Eastern Star Home and now the Archer School For Girls, to meet some of the old folks who seem to be buying up huge tracts of land in the Valley.

16. Katherine's house

1972 Canyon Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90068

Evelyn’s daughter/sister Katherine lives in this Craftsman bungalow near real-life Beachwood Canyon.

Katherine’s house, as it looks today.
Via Google Maps

17. Ida Sessions's apartment

846 1/2 West Kensington Road
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Ida Sessions, who tricks Jake into thinking she’s Evelyn Mulwray at the beginning of the movie, lives and dies in a courtyard apartment in Echo Park.

The courtyard apartment still standing in 2019.
Via Google Maps

18. Curly’s House

5030 Lemon Grove Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90029

Jake escapes the clutches of the LAPD with help from his client Curly, who lives in San Pedro; in reality, this house is in East Hollywood.

Curley’s house, as it looks today, is located in East Hollywood—not San Pedro.
Via Google Maps

19. Chinatown

North Spring Street & Ord Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012

It all comes to a head in Chinatown, near Evelyn’s butler’s apartment at 1712 Alameda (but actually on Spring Street).

‘Chinatown’ concludes in... Chinatown.
Courtesy Everett Collection

