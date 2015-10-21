The ultimate ‘Back to the Future’ filming locations map

It’s not quite October, when the time traveling shenanigans of Back to the Future take place, but now’s as good a time as any to rewatch the classic adventure film, which turns 35 this year.

The movie—and its two sequels—are set in the fictional California town of Hill Valley, but it was shot entirely in Los Angeles County, and some of its filming locations (Griffith Park and the Gamble House, for instance) are recognizable LA landmarks in their own right.

Here’s a guide to some of the places seen in the film. As its legion of adoring fans well know, most are around and relatively intact in the future that is the present day.