 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

16 developments set to sprout along the Crenshaw Line, mapped

Mapping Joan Didion’s Los Angeles

Mapping the changes on Westlake’s horizon

Getty Images

The ultimate ‘Back to the Future’ filming locations map

Make like a tree and check it out

By Elijah Chiland and Curbed Staff Updated
View as Map
By Elijah Chiland and Curbed Staff Updated
Getty Images

It’s not quite October, when the time traveling shenanigans of Back to the Future take place, but now’s as good a time as any to rewatch the classic adventure film, which turns 35 this year.

The movie—and its two sequels—are set in the fictional California town of Hill Valley, but it was shot entirely in Los Angeles County, and some of its filming locations (Griffith Park and the Gamble House, for instance) are recognizable LA landmarks in their own right.

Here’s a guide to some of the places seen in the film. As its legion of adoring fans well know, most are around and relatively intact in the future that is the present day.

Read More

1. Burger King drive-thru

Copy Link
535 N Victory Blvd
Burbank, CA 91502

In the movie’s opening minutes, Marty McFly hops on his skateboard and grabs onto the tailgate of a pickup truck pulling out of this Burbank Burger King (the venerable diner Lancers can be seen in the background).

A Burger King restaurant fronted by a busy street Google Maps

2. Courthouse Square

Copy Link
100 Universal City Plaza
Universal City, CA 91608

Marty quickly arrives at Courthouse Square, the Universal City set where many of the downtown Hill Valley scenes were shot. A long-standing fixture on the Universal Studios backlot, it used to be called Mockingbird Square, because To Kill a Mockingbird was filmed there.

A large brick courthouse building with balloons Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images

3. Whittier High School

Copy Link
12417 Philadelphia St
Whittier, CA 90601

Hill Valley’s high school was played by Whittier High School, Richard Nixon’s alma mater. The gymnasium where Marty’s “too darn loud” band auditions for Battle of the Bands is Burbank’s McCambridge Recreation Center.

Dave Hensley (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)

4. McFly house

Copy Link
9303 Roslyndale Ave
Arleta, CA 91331

The McFly residence (built in 1954) still stands on Roslyndale Avenue in Arleta. Roslyndale and several nearby streets stand in for Hill Valley’s somewhat rundown Lyon Estates suburb.

A house with an SUV in the driveway Google Maps

5. Puente Hills Mall

Copy Link
1600 S Azusa Ave
Rowland Heights, CA 91748

Here’s where Marty meets up with Doc and, after a shootout over stolen plutonium, travels back in time to 1955 in the film’s now-iconic DeLorean. Upon arrival in the 1950s, he runs over one of the two pines on Mr. Peabody’s ranch, which somehow does not cause any horrible ripple effect. It just changes the mall’s name from Twin Pines to Lone Pine.

A parking lot with large boxy buildings in the background Google Maps

6. Twin Pines Ranch

Copy Link
19802 Placerita Canyon Rd
Newhall, CA 91321

The DeLorean lands back in 1955 and Marty crashes it into a garage located at Golden Oak Ranch, which belongs to Disney and was also a filming location for The Waltons and the original Parent Trap.

7. Lorraine’s house

Copy Link
1727 Bushnell Ave
South Pasadena, CA 91030

Here’s where Marty’s mother lives circa 1955, and where the film’s oedipal subplot gets started when Marty interrupts the beginning of his parents’ courtship. Remember, it’s not okay to peep on anyone through binoculars as they’re getting changed, and George should not have been rewarded for it.

Three old houses on a tree-lined street Google Maps

8. The Gamble House

Copy Link
4 Westmoreland Pl
Pasadena, CA 91103

In the film, Doc Brown loses his family mansion building the time machine, and it’s too bad. He lives in Pasadena’s Gamble House, one of the most celebrated works of architecture on the West Coast.

A large house sitting in the middle of a rolling lawn. Shutterstock

9. The Blacker House

Copy Link
1777 Hillcrest Ave
Pasadena, CA 91106

Scenes inside Doc’s house were shot at the Blacker House, another Arts and Crafts mansion designed by brothers Charles and Henry Greene (who also built the Gamble House).

10. George’s house

Copy Link
1711 Bushnell Ave
South Pasadena, CA 91030

Everyone in 1950s Hill Valley evidently lives in a stunning two-story Craftsman. Lucky them. George and Lorraine’s childhood homes can be found in real life on the very same street in South Pasadena.

A large two-story house with a big front lawn Google Maps

11. Enchantment Under the Sea dance (1955)

Copy Link
6817 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028

The Enchantment Under the Sea dance, where the film’s climactic scenes take place, was held in the basement of Hollywood United Methodist Church, just north of the Hollywood and Highland shopping center.

Ken Lund (CC BY-SA 2.0)

12. Griffith Park

Copy Link
2715 N Vermont Canyon Rd
Los Angeles, CA 90027

To get back to 1985, Marty has to back up the DeLorean all the way to Griffith Park in order to get up to 88 mph by the time he hits Courthouse Square. The street lamp he parks in front of is across from the Greek Theatre parking lot.

Shutterstock

Related Maps

© 2020 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. Burger King drive-thru

535 N Victory Blvd, Burbank, CA 91502
A Burger King restaurant fronted by a busy street Google Maps

In the movie’s opening minutes, Marty McFly hops on his skateboard and grabs onto the tailgate of a pickup truck pulling out of this Burbank Burger King (the venerable diner Lancers can be seen in the background).

535 N Victory Blvd
Burbank, CA 91502

2. Courthouse Square

100 Universal City Plaza, Universal City, CA 91608
A large brick courthouse building with balloons Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Marty quickly arrives at Courthouse Square, the Universal City set where many of the downtown Hill Valley scenes were shot. A long-standing fixture on the Universal Studios backlot, it used to be called Mockingbird Square, because To Kill a Mockingbird was filmed there.

100 Universal City Plaza
Universal City, CA 91608

3. Whittier High School

12417 Philadelphia St, Whittier, CA 90601
Dave Hensley (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)

Hill Valley’s high school was played by Whittier High School, Richard Nixon’s alma mater. The gymnasium where Marty’s “too darn loud” band auditions for Battle of the Bands is Burbank’s McCambridge Recreation Center.

12417 Philadelphia St
Whittier, CA 90601

4. McFly house

9303 Roslyndale Ave, Arleta, CA 91331
A house with an SUV in the driveway Google Maps

The McFly residence (built in 1954) still stands on Roslyndale Avenue in Arleta. Roslyndale and several nearby streets stand in for Hill Valley’s somewhat rundown Lyon Estates suburb.

9303 Roslyndale Ave
Arleta, CA 91331

5. Puente Hills Mall

1600 S Azusa Ave, Rowland Heights, CA 91748
A parking lot with large boxy buildings in the background Google Maps

Here’s where Marty meets up with Doc and, after a shootout over stolen plutonium, travels back in time to 1955 in the film’s now-iconic DeLorean. Upon arrival in the 1950s, he runs over one of the two pines on Mr. Peabody’s ranch, which somehow does not cause any horrible ripple effect. It just changes the mall’s name from Twin Pines to Lone Pine.

1600 S Azusa Ave
Rowland Heights, CA 91748

6. Twin Pines Ranch

19802 Placerita Canyon Rd, Newhall, CA 91321

The DeLorean lands back in 1955 and Marty crashes it into a garage located at Golden Oak Ranch, which belongs to Disney and was also a filming location for The Waltons and the original Parent Trap.

19802 Placerita Canyon Rd
Newhall, CA 91321

7. Lorraine’s house

1727 Bushnell Ave, South Pasadena, CA 91030
Three old houses on a tree-lined street Google Maps

Here’s where Marty’s mother lives circa 1955, and where the film’s oedipal subplot gets started when Marty interrupts the beginning of his parents’ courtship. Remember, it’s not okay to peep on anyone through binoculars as they’re getting changed, and George should not have been rewarded for it.

1727 Bushnell Ave
South Pasadena, CA 91030

8. The Gamble House

4 Westmoreland Pl, Pasadena, CA 91103
A large house sitting in the middle of a rolling lawn. Shutterstock

In the film, Doc Brown loses his family mansion building the time machine, and it’s too bad. He lives in Pasadena’s Gamble House, one of the most celebrated works of architecture on the West Coast.

4 Westmoreland Pl
Pasadena, CA 91103

9. The Blacker House

1777 Hillcrest Ave, Pasadena, CA 91106

Scenes inside Doc’s house were shot at the Blacker House, another Arts and Crafts mansion designed by brothers Charles and Henry Greene (who also built the Gamble House).

1777 Hillcrest Ave
Pasadena, CA 91106

10. George’s house

1711 Bushnell Ave, South Pasadena, CA 91030
A large two-story house with a big front lawn Google Maps

Everyone in 1950s Hill Valley evidently lives in a stunning two-story Craftsman. Lucky them. George and Lorraine’s childhood homes can be found in real life on the very same street in South Pasadena.

1711 Bushnell Ave
South Pasadena, CA 91030

11. Enchantment Under the Sea dance (1955)

6817 Franklin Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Ken Lund (CC BY-SA 2.0)

The Enchantment Under the Sea dance, where the film’s climactic scenes take place, was held in the basement of Hollywood United Methodist Church, just north of the Hollywood and Highland shopping center.

6817 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028

12. Griffith Park

2715 N Vermont Canyon Rd, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Shutterstock

To get back to 1985, Marty has to back up the DeLorean all the way to Griffith Park in order to get up to 88 mph by the time he hits Courthouse Square. The street lamp he parks in front of is across from the Greek Theatre parking lot.

2715 N Vermont Canyon Rd
Los Angeles, CA 90027

Related Maps