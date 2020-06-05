 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Hilltop home made of redwood and glass asking $2.4M in Sherman Oaks

Ray Kappe designed the post-and-beam home in 1961, then re-built it after the Northridge earthquake

By Pauline O'Connor
Low-slung house with a driveway and trees.
Sited at an angle off the street, the Japanese-influenced residence has a distinctive roofline and dramatic etched-glass entry.
Located just east of the 80-acre Deervale-Stone Canyon Park, this Sherman Oaks residence was originally built by the great Ray Kappe in 1961, and then rebuilt by the SCI-Arc founder three decades later, following the devastating Northridge earthquake.

The Japanese-influenced modern—constructed from clear heart redwood, timber beams, red brick, and glass—measures 2,987 square feet, a significant portion of which is devoted to its voluminous common spaces, with the rest divided between two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a galley kitchen, and office.

Among the home’s distinctive architectural features is a dramatic formal entry with double doors, etched plate glass, and an atrium. You’ll also find clerestory windows, lofty ceilings, concrete and hardwood floors, a built-in bar, sunken dining room, and multiple fireplaces. Sizable glass sliders open from the living room, dining room, and master bedroom out to a heated swimming pool and garden patios with expansive Valley views.

On the market for the first time since 1993, the 0.34-acre property is listed with Matt Berkley and Scott Lander of Deasy Penner Podley at an asking price of $2.395 million.

Airy space with wooden floors and glass walls overlooking a pool.
Vast expanses of glass blur the boundary between indoors and out.
A bar next to a dining area with brick walls.
A large built-in bar is the nexus of the living room.
A brick fireplace surrounded by glass walls.
The step-down dining room features concrete floors and a brick-and-copper fireplace.
A kitchen with wooden cabinets and tiled floors.
Under a skylight at the far end of the galley kitchen is an area dedicated to plants.
A bedroom with wooden panels and glass walls overlooking a pool.
Surrounding foliage adds to the woodsy master bedroom’s tropical vibe.

