Hilltop home made of redwood and glass asking $2.4M in Sherman Oaks

Located just east of the 80-acre Deervale-Stone Canyon Park, this Sherman Oaks residence was originally built by the great Ray Kappe in 1961, and then rebuilt by the SCI-Arc founder three decades later, following the devastating Northridge earthquake.

The Japanese-influenced modern—constructed from clear heart redwood, timber beams, red brick, and glass—measures 2,987 square feet, a significant portion of which is devoted to its voluminous common spaces, with the rest divided between two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a galley kitchen, and office.

Among the home’s distinctive architectural features is a dramatic formal entry with double doors, etched plate glass, and an atrium. You’ll also find clerestory windows, lofty ceilings, concrete and hardwood floors, a built-in bar, sunken dining room, and multiple fireplaces. Sizable glass sliders open from the living room, dining room, and master bedroom out to a heated swimming pool and garden patios with expansive Valley views.

On the market for the first time since 1993, the 0.34-acre property is listed with Matt Berkley and Scott Lander of Deasy Penner Podley at an asking price of $2.395 million.