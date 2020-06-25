Koreatown Craftsman With Lots of Hand-Carved Woodwork Asks $1.5M

Location: Koreatown

Situated in a pocket of lush, palm-tree-lined blocks in the northwest corner of Koreatown, 138 South Hobart Boulevard is walking distance from the shops and restaurants along Western Avenue. Nestled among homes with ample front lawns, the house is only a mile from some of the best Korean BBQ in L.A. along West 8th Street. Larchmont Village, with its multitude of shops and cafés, is just a five-minute drive west.

Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1,498 square feet, 0.16 acres

Peeking out from behind a gated wooden fence and bougainvillea-draped arbor, the 1910 residence sits at the end of a stone pathway, from which steps ascend to a roomy porch shaded by deep eaves. The front door, ornamented with stained-glass panels, opens to a living room with beamed ceilings, picture windows, built-in bookshelves, and a dramatic Batchelder-style fireplace. The formal dining room features box-beam ceilings and a built-in hutch embellished with a striking stained-glass panel depicting a peacock, while the farm-style kitchen is big on wood cabinetry and bench seating. One bedroom, one bath, and a sun porch round out the lower level; two more bedrooms and another full bath with a claw-foot tub are found upstairs. Out back is a kid- (and koi-) friendly yard with artificial grass and playground equipment. A detached recording studio–guesthouse further sweetens the deal. Take a 3-D tour here.