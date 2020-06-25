 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Koreatown Craftsman With Lots of Hand-Carved Woodwork Asks $1.5M

New, 18 comments

It also has a koi pond.

By Pauline O'Connor
A shady front porch beckons from the end of the landscaped walkway.
Photos by Anthony Barcelo Photography, courtesy of Michele Moses/Ernie Carswell and Associates
Price: $1,438,000
Location: Koreatown

Situated in a pocket of lush, palm-tree-lined blocks in the northwest corner of Koreatown, 138 South Hobart Boulevard is walking distance from the shops and restaurants along Western Avenue. Nestled among homes with ample front lawns, the house is only a mile from some of the best Korean BBQ in L.A. along West 8th Street. Larchmont Village, with its multitude of shops and cafés, is just a five-minute drive west.

Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1,498 square feet, 0.16 acres

Peeking out from behind a gated wooden fence and bougainvillea-draped arbor, the 1910 residence sits at the end of a stone pathway, from which steps ascend to a roomy porch shaded by deep eaves. The front door, ornamented with stained-glass panels, opens to a living room with beamed ceilings, picture windows, built-in bookshelves, and a dramatic Batchelder-style fireplace. The formal dining room features box-beam ceilings and a built-in hutch embellished with a striking stained-glass panel depicting a peacock, while the farm-style kitchen is big on wood cabinetry and bench seating. One bedroom, one bath, and a sun porch round out the lower level; two more bedrooms and another full bath with a claw-foot tub are found upstairs. Out back is a kid- (and koi-) friendly yard with artificial grass and playground equipment. A detached recording studio–guesthouse further sweetens the deal. Take a 3-D tour here.

Living room with wood beam ceilings and a tiled fireplace.
A Batchelder-style fireplace is the focal point of the living room.
Sunny dining room with built-n hutch, large windows, and a stained glass window depicting a peacock.
The dining room’s peacock-themed stained glass is complemented by the blue-green ceiling and walls.
Kitchen with wooden island and built-in seating.
Custom cabinets and bench seating line the farmhouse-style kitchen.
Room with French doors leading to a sun room and another door to the kitchen.
French doors lead from the first-floor guest room to the cozy sunroom.
A bedroom with vaulted beam ceilings.
The master bedroom features open-beam ceilings and a built-in window seat.
Two outdoor chairs sit under a large palm tree.
Mature trees shade the backyard patio and detached recording studio–guesthouse.

Next Up In Homes For Sale

Loading comments...