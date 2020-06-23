Tiny 1920s Bungalow Near Dodger Stadium Asks $699K

Price: $699,000
Location: Echo Park
One of eight bungalows clustered into a small cul-de-sac off the east side of the street, 1821 1⁄2 Echo Park Avenue is of walking distance to the west side of Elysian Park, including its 2.3-mile dog-friendly trail. Dodger Stadium (currently serving as L.A. County’s largest COVID-19 testing site) and the plentiful shops and restaurants along Sunset Boulevard in Echo Park are all a three-minute drive away.
Specs: 1 bedroom, 1 bath, 936 square feet, 0.04 acres
According to building permits on file with the Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety, 1821 1⁄2 Echo Park Avenue is one of four residences constructed concurrently in 1921. At the time of its construction, the neighborhood was well served by the Red Car railway system, which explains the bungalow court’s dearth of garages and driveways; most of the cul-de-sac’s residents park in front of their homes. Serving to buffer the bungalow from outside intrusion is a set of box hedges. Beyond the hedges is a relatively spacious front porch shaded by deeply overhanging eaves. The compact interior is economically divided up between a front lounge, a galley kitchen–dining area, bedroom, bathroom, laundry room, and a loft space reached via a narrow nautical-style ladder. You’ll find vaulted wood-beam ceilings throughout, as well as hardwood floors, double-hung wood windows, skylights, butcher-block counters, pocket doors, a walk-in closet made over with the Container Store’s modular Elfa shelving system, and a claw-foot tub in the bathroom. Take a virtual tour here.
