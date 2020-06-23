 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tiny 1920s Bungalow Near Dodger Stadium Asks $699K

The compact home lives large under skylights and vaulted beam ceilings.

By Pauline O'Connor
An open kitchen with counter seating and slanted beamed ceilings.
Natural light pours in from multiple angles.
Price: $699,000
Location: Echo Park

One of eight bungalows clustered into a small cul-de-sac off the east side of the street, 1821 12 Echo Park Avenue is of walking distance to the west side of Elysian Park, including its 2.3-mile dog-friendly trail. Dodger Stadium (currently serving as L.A. County’s largest COVID-19 testing site) and the plentiful shops and restaurants along Sunset Boulevard in Echo Park are all a three-minute drive away.

Specs: 1 bedroom, 1 bath, 936 square feet, 0.04 acres

According to building permits on file with the Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety, 1821 12 Echo Park Avenue is one of four residences constructed concurrently in 1921. At the time of its construction, the neighborhood was well served by the Red Car railway system, which explains the bungalow court’s dearth of garages and driveways; most of the cul-de-sac’s residents park in front of their homes. Serving to buffer the bungalow from outside intrusion is a set of box hedges. Beyond the hedges is a relatively spacious front porch shaded by deeply overhanging eaves. The compact interior is economically divided up between a front lounge, a galley kitchen–dining area, bedroom, bathroom, laundry room, and a loft space reached via a narrow nautical-style ladder. You’ll find vaulted wood-beam ceilings throughout, as well as hardwood floors, double-hung wood windows, skylights, butcher-block counters, pocket doors, a walk-in closet made over with the Container Store’s modular Elfa shelving system, and a claw-foot tub in the bathroom. Take a virtual tour here.

A small pitch-roofed house hidden behind bushes.
The bungalow’s deep front porch is partially hidden behind box hedges.
Living room with beam ceilings and three windows.
Hardwood floors and beam ceilings are found throughout.
Living area with built-in bench under exposed beam ceilings.
A built-in seating area is slotted into a corner by the kitchen.
Bedroom with a huge opening to a large walk-in closet.
A set of pocket doors separates the sleeping area from an expansive walk-in closet in the bedroom.
Bathroom with white tiles.
The bathroom has been updated with subway tile and new lighting.
Lofted living space under pitched ceilings.
A nautical-style ship ladder leads to the sunny loft.

