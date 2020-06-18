 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Sun-Dappled Mid-Century Bungalow Asks $899K in Highland Park

The airy abode makes the most of its space.

By Pauline O'Connor
A one-story house surrounded by trees.
The property is well hidden from the street.
Photos by Christine Bullard, courtesy of Alyssa Valentine and Kurt Wisner/Compass
Price: $899,000
Location: Highland Park

Tucked into the hills west of Figueroa, 1209 Le Gray Avenue sits on the curve of a narrow sidewalkless street that feels more like a country backroad the deeper you go. Reinforcing the oldfangled rusticity is the nearby Galco’s Soda Pop Stop, a century-old family-run business purveying a dizzying selection of old-timey sodas and candy.

Specs: 2 beds, 1 baths, 972 square feet, 0.25 acres

Built in 1958, the one-story house sits at the end of a sloped driveway, well hidden from the prying eyes of passersby. Further privacy is supplied by a tall gate, beyond which lies a large front deck with expansive canyon views. The property also has a side yard with artificial grass and a built-in grill. Inside, it’s a classic mid-century modern with clean lines, an open-plan common space, and walls of glass. Along with an updated kitchen and bathrooms, it’s got polished-concrete floors, a limestone fireplace, louvered windows, and period-style light fixtures. Copious custom built-ins, including dressers and bookshelves, mitigate the home’s modest size. Take a virtual tour here.

Sunny living room with beamed ceilings and walls of glass.
Walls of glass make the living space feel larger than its actual square footage.
Sunny room with a round dining table and kitchen with built in cabinets.
The open plan living-dining area features beamed ceilings and polished-concrete floors.
Kitchen with wood cabinets and black range hood.
The kitchen has been updated with custom cabinetry, countertops, and new appliances.
Bedroom with gray rug and white built-in cabinet.
The two bedrooms feature built-in storage and designer lighting.
Room with desk.
A movable wall enables a flexible floor plan.
Deck at dusk.
The spacious deck is lined with built-in seating.

