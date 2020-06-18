Sun-Dappled Mid-Century Bungalow Asks $899K in Highland Park

Location: Highland Park

Tucked into the hills west of Figueroa, 1209 Le Gray Avenue sits on the curve of a narrow sidewalkless street that feels more like a country backroad the deeper you go. Reinforcing the oldfangled rusticity is the nearby Galco’s Soda Pop Stop, a century-old family-run business purveying a dizzying selection of old-timey sodas and candy.

Specs: 2 beds, 1 baths, 972 square feet, 0.25 acres

Built in 1958, the one-story house sits at the end of a sloped driveway, well hidden from the prying eyes of passersby. Further privacy is supplied by a tall gate, beyond which lies a large front deck with expansive canyon views. The property also has a side yard with artificial grass and a built-in grill. Inside, it’s a classic mid-century modern with clean lines, an open-plan common space, and walls of glass. Along with an updated kitchen and bathrooms, it’s got polished-concrete floors, a limestone fireplace, louvered windows, and period-style light fixtures. Copious custom built-ins, including dressers and bookshelves, mitigate the home’s modest size. Take a virtual tour here.