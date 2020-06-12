LOCATION: Los Feliz — Sitting on the northeast corner of Los Feliz, 3024 Surry Street is about a block west of the Rowena Reservoir. There was some talk of turning the ten-acre fenced reservoir into a true public recreation space last year, but for now it’s a scenic spot for strolling by (you’ll probably pass it on the way to Gelson’s or Trader Joe’s, both less than half a mile away).

PRICE: $1,399,000

SPECS: 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,302 square feet, 0.21 acres — Built in 1937, this tile-roofed Spanish Colonial Revival house remains well preserved. The entrance, complete with a covered patio, opens to a small foyer. On the left, you have a large living room with a stained-glass picture window and wood-burning fireplace. On the right is the dining room, which leads to a kitchen with scalloped cabinetry, original yellow tiles (you’ll also find original tiles in the two bathrooms), and a breakfast nook. Two bedrooms and a laundry room are at the rear of the house. The property also comes with a detached two-car garage, mature trees, and drought-tolerant landscaping.