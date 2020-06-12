 clock menu more-arrow no yes

1930s Spanish-Style Home With Original Tile Asks $1.4M in Los Feliz

Plus stained glass and scalloped cabinets.

By Pauline O'Connor
One-story house with red tile roof. Photos by Suzy Poling, courtesy of Lauren Reichenberg/Compass

LOCATION: Los Feliz — Sitting on the northeast corner of Los Feliz, 3024 Surry Street is about a block west of the Rowena Reservoir. There was some talk of turning the ten-acre fenced reservoir into a true public recreation space last year, but for now it’s a scenic spot for strolling by (you’ll probably pass it on the way to Gelson’s or Trader Joe’s, both less than half a mile away).

PRICE: $1,399,000

SPECS: 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,302 square feet, 0.21 acres — Built in 1937, this tile-roofed Spanish Colonial Revival house remains well preserved. The entrance, complete with a covered patio, opens to a small foyer. On the left, you have a large living room with a stained-glass picture window and wood-burning fireplace. On the right is the dining room, which leads to a kitchen with scalloped cabinetry, original yellow tiles (you’ll also find original tiles in the two bathrooms), and a breakfast nook. Two bedrooms and a laundry room are at the rear of the house. The property also comes with a detached two-car garage, mature trees, and drought-tolerant landscaping.

Bright living room with casement windows, fireplace, and a gray coffee table and sofa.
The large living room has a fireplace, stained glass window, and oak floors.
Dining room with chandelier, large windows, and wood floors.
The formal dining room’s jalousie windows let in both sunlight and cool breezes.
Kitchen features original yellow tiles and scalloped-edge cabinetry.
A newly installed checkerboard linoleum floor complements the cheery kitchen’s original yellow tile and scalloped-edge cabinetry.
Small dining area with built-in cabinets.
A sunny breakfast nook comes with built-in cabinets.
Bedroom with two windows and mirrors on the wall.
One of the two bedrooms.
Pink tiles in a bathroom.
Happily, the beautiful original tile in both of the home’s bathrooms still survives.

