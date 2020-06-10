 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Glendale Mid-Century Near 244-Acre Open-Space Preserve Asks $1.3M

This midcentury home was the long-time family residence of Harry and Alys Pryor, who were pillars of the Glendale community.
LOCATION: Glendale — You won’t find much by way of restaurants or retail establishments in Glendale’s Oakmont neighborhood, with its only access point being a narrow bridge over Verdugo Creek. What you will find is greenery, and plenty of it, from the 244-acre Verdugo Mountains Open Space Preserve to the century-old Oakmont Country Club. Housing stock is solidly mid-century, including 1392 Greenmont Drive, nested atop a hill overlooking the Oakmont Country Club’s golf course.

LIST PRICE: $1,295,000

SPECS: 3 beds, 2 baths, 2,146 square feet, 0.38 acres — Completed in 1960, this single-story home was built around a J-shaped floor plan, with one bedroom and an office on one end and the other two bedrooms on the opposite side. At its center, a snazzy double-door entry is flanked by a plate of glass offering an appetizer for the banquet of vistas served up on the other side. A pair of slender posts are about the only things that obstruct the mountain, treetop, and country-club views in the open-concept living room lined with walls of glass. A long fireplace with a floating ledge is cut into a white-block wall separating the living room from the family room with a wet bar, mini-fridge, and black cabinetry. The galley kitchen looks to have undergone a standard-issue Ikea remodel in the early 2000s, and a dining area nearby is surrounded by lush landscaping. Honey-colored hardwood floors are found throughout. Along with various garden terraces and meandering paths, the property’s outdoor spaces include an expansive covered patio with built-in benches perfect for golf-course spectating.

