5 Los Angeles open houses you can tour virtually

With “safer-at-home” advisories still in effect throughout Los Angeles County, open houses are out, video and 3D virtual tours are in. Come along with us for a virtual stroll through five new listings, including a sprawling compound in Glassell Park, a glamorous, glassy modern in Los Feliz, and a 1970s fixer atop a bluff in San Pedro.

4007 Division Street, LA 90065

Specs: 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms; 2,746 square feet

Asking price: $2.149 million

Listing agents: Alyssa Valentine and Kurt Wisner, Compass

This bucolic compound in the hills of Glassell Park sprawls across four parcels of land and contains two separate residences. Built in 1936, the main home features shake shingle siding, warm wood accents, and period detailing throughout; the second residence, designed by architect Sanjiv Bajal, has a Scandinavian modern feel. Both homes have their appeal, but what really sets the property apart are its idyllic, park-like grounds. Click here for the virtual tour.

3576 Lowry Road, Los Feliz 90027

Specs: 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms; 3,924 square feet

Asking price: $3.985 million

Listing agent: Patricia Ruben, Sotheby’s International Realty

Originally designed in 1977 by John Lautner protégé James Stevens, this clean-lined modern was thoroughly reworked and expanded by architect David Levitt in 2017. Among its high-end bells and whistles are European oak floors, Fleetwood windows and doors, Agata black marble countertops, Velux skylights, electronic window shades, and Tesla solar panels. The property’s grounds feature numerous decks and patios, lush landscaping by celebrity designer Jerry Hritz, and an infinity pool and spa. Click here for the virtual tour.

4070 Albright Avenue, Culver City 90066

Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms; 1,485 square feet

Asking price: $1.495 million

Listing agents: Elisa Crispi and Elizabeth Padilla, Compass

This board-and-battened bungalow can be found on a tree-lined street on the border of Culver City and Mar Vista. Its features include hardwood floors, crown molding, built-in bookcases, a living room fireplace, a heated swimming pool, and finished garage with built-in cabinetry. Click here for the video tour.

4760 Los Feliz Boulevard, Los Feliz 90027

Specs: 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms; 2,230 square feet

Asking price: $1.62 million

Listing agent: Kate Adams Barnett, The Agency

Set well back from the street on its 7,006-square-foot lot, this chapel-esque residence near the Vermont Canyon entrance of Griffith Park was built in 1948, but its interior is of a more recent vintage. Along with a show-stopping front entrance, it’s got an open plan, high ceilings, wood floors, crown moldings, built-ins, and huge picture windows. Outside, there’s a flat grassy lawn, mature trees, and a sizable gazebo for lounging or dining al fresco. Click here for the virtual tour.

2331 Warmouth Street, San Pedro 90732

Specs: 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms; 3,128 square feet

Asking price: $1.99 million

Listing agents: Peter Hadzovac and Michael Harper, Keller Williams

Up for sale for the first time ever, this 1970s ranch in San Pedro has been rode pretty hard and is in need of significant updating. Working hard in the property’s favor, however, is its dramatic blufftop lot, on one-third of an acre with lovely established gardens and breathtaking ocean views. Click here for the virtual tour.