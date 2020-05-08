5 Los Angeles open houses you can tour virtually

With “safer-at-home” mandates in effect throughout Los Angeles County, open houses are out, video and 3D virtual tours are in. Come along with us for a virtual stroll through five new listings, including a quaint 1940s ranch in San Pedro modeled after Knotts Berry Farm’s Western Town and a 1926 English Tudor Revival with a pool in the Cahuenga Pass.

2111 Lemoyne Street, Echo Park 90026

Specs: 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms; 3,336 square feet

Asking price: $2.75 million

Description: Formerly a rather tacky neo-Tuscan “villa” built in the early-aughts, this Elysian Heights residence has been reincarnated as a sophisticated cubist modern thanks to visionary design firm Breland-Harper. Tucked away behind tall hedges on an 8,000-square-foot lot, it’s been remade with blonde wood floors, stone and marble countertops, high-end appliances, skylights, and an abundance of custom casement windows and French doors that open to various decks and patios.

Listing agent: Rob Kallick, Compass

Click here for the virtual tour.

3702 South Emily Street, San Pedro 90731

Specs: 5 bedrooms, 2.75 bathrooms; 2,192 square feet

Asking price: $899,000

Description: Built in 1946, this quaint little number in San Pedro was modeled after Knott’s Berry Farm’s Western Town, complete with sheriff’s office, train depot, jail, and a widow’s walk. Features include open beamed ceilings, knotty pine paneling, hardwood floors, a brick fireplace, and built-in bookcases. The two-car garage has two workshops, a photography darkroom, and a rooftop viewing deck.

Listing agents: Shari McHale and Sally Steele, RE/MAX Estate Properties

Click here for the video tour.

3759 Latrobe Street, Montecito Heights 90031

Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms; 1,600 square feet

Asking price: $810,000

Description: Located within walking distance of lovely Debs Park, this sharp midcentury treehouse was designed in 1964 by USC-trained architect John L. Pugsley for the hill-hugging modernist development known as The Cliffs. Features include Saltillo tile floors, skylights, walls of glass, an updated kitchen with quartz countertops, a fireplace, a wraparound balcony, and terraced backyard with panoramic views.

Listing agents: Laura Anderson and Maury Leitner, Keller Williams Larchmont

Click here for the virtual tour.

3225 Oakshire Drive, Hollywood Hills 90068

Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms; 2,494 square feet

Asking price: $2.289 million

Description: Built in 1926, this turreted English Tudor Revival in the Cahuenga Pass boasts a modern kitchen and baths, but still retains many charming period details, including beamed ceilings, built in shelves and hutches, a sizable fireplace, stained glass, and diamond paned windows. The 8,730-square-foot property also features a detached two-car garage with guest unit and a swimming pool.

Listing agent: Karen Medved, Compass

Click here for the virtual tour.

562 Stassi Lane, Santa Monica 90402

Specs: 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms; 5,228 square feet

Asking price: $5.5 million

Description: Featured in Architectural Digest, this Santa Monica Canyon residence was designed by architect Melinda Gray in 2006. Features include movable walls of glass, hardwood floors, a professional-grade kitchen, a loft/library, a music studio, multiple decks and patios, and a lap pool.

Listing agent: Frank Langen, Deasy Penner Podley

Click here for the virtual tour.