Airbnb hot spot near Pioneertown for sale for $475K

It may or may not be a good time to invest in a vacation rental. But if you’re feeling opportunistic, check out this desert property that already has some design cred and a 4.88-star rating on Airbnb.

Marketed as a “curated retreat” and dubbed Casa Mami, the minimalist home sits on 2.65 acres in Pioneertown, and is 5 miles from local watering hole Pappy and Harriet’s and about 30 minutes from Joshua Tree National Park.

The two-bedroom, one-bathroom home was built in 2002 and has been touched up by current owners Carlos Naude and Whitney Brown, who bought the property in 2018, paying $230,000, records show. It was the last home they were scheduled to see after three straight weekends of house-hunting in the area, and the listing photos were not enticing, Naude says.

But when they pulled up, they immediately fell in love with the site and the mountain views.

Since the 876-square-foot home came in mostly solid condition—the only structural change they made was shrinking the kitchen to make space for the second bedroom—the couple devoted most of their budget and energy to cosmetic changes. They installed La Cantina French doors and a vintage freestanding fireplace, along with furniture from Moooi and LAUN LA and light fixtures from Rich Brilliant Willing, which are included in the sale.

“We really poured our hearts into it,” Naude says. “It’s not a flip.”

Now Naude says they need to sell to pay for their next project. 51831 Tonto Rim Lane is listed with Courtney Poulos at an asking price of $475,000.