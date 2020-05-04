5 Los Angeles open houses you can tour virtually

With “safer-at-home” mandates in effect throughout Los Angeles County, open houses are out, video and 3D virtual tours are in. Come along with us for a virtual stroll through five new listings, including a midcentury post and beam in Glendale, a 1905 American Foursquare in the Western Heights HPOZ, and an impossibly glamorous compound on a Venice walk street.

1110 Oberlin Drive, Glendale 91205

Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms; 1,910 square feet

Asking price: $1.225 million

Description: Located atop Glendale’s Adams Hill, this multi-level 1960s post and beam was previously owned and renovated by HGTV star/design blogger Emily Henderson. Its marquee features include a step-down living room with vaulted ceilings, a stone fireplace, and walls of glass to make the most of the dramatic views. Updates include custom built-ins, Caesarstone countertops, and designer wallpaper.

Listing agents: Valeria Leininger and Shelley Aaronson, Sotheby’s International Realty

Click here for the virtual tour.

5319 Meridian Street, Highland Park, 90042

Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms plus detached ADU studio; 1,810 square feet

Asking price: $1.35 million

Description: Originally built in 1927, this Highland Park bungalow has been made over to meet the tastes of this very moment. Features include a gas fireplace, commercial grade Bertazzoni appliances, quartz countertops, designer tile and light fixtures, and steel-framed French doors. There’s also a detached ADU studio with full-size kitchen and bath.

Listing agents: Ed Ortiz and Yonathan Baltazar, Compass

Click here for the virtual tour.

2237 West 20th Street, Los Angeles 90018

Specs: 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms; 2,360 square feet

Asking price: $1.225 million

Description: Located in the Western Heights Historic Preservation Overlay Zone, this 1905 American Foursquare’s period details include original windows and built-ins, wood floors, crown moldings, and clawfoot tub, while its updates include a new foundation, roof, plumbing, electrical, and HVAC systems. Outside, there’s a spacious wood deck, grassy lawn, and mature trees.

Listing agent: Andrea Dunlop, Sotheby’s International Realty

Click here for the video tour.

2385 Hill Drive, Eagle Rock 90041

Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 4,157 square feet

Asking price: $2.685 million

Description: With the aid of olive trees and bougainvillea, this 1930s Mediterranean presents a rustic Old World facade, while its insides are a sleek, modern study in black and white. Features include black steel-framed doors, ebony-stained wood, white Silestone countertops and light shades, and ivory and onyx cement tiles. Exterior amenities include a curvy saltwater pool, dining patio, and detached two-car garage.

Listing agents: Ali Morisi and Kat Nitsou, Sotheby’s International Realty

Click here for the virtual tour.

1623 Crescent Place, Venice 90291

Specs: 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms; 3,004 square feet

Asking price: $5 million

Description: Secluded behind gates on a walk street, this 1927 Spanish Colonial Revival ascended to its impossibly glamorous state courtesy of architectural design firm Electric Bowery and interior designer Tess Bethune. Custom elements include walnut millwork, intricate mosaic tile, carved plaster and marble fireplaces, leaded glass windows, and vintage light fixtures. Along with the three-bedroom, two-bath main house, the property contains two separate one-bedroom, one-bath guest units.

Listing agents: Elisa Crispi and Elizabeth Padilla, Compass

Click here for the video tour.