On Long Beach street lined with bungalows, 1970s modern with pitched ceiling asks $1.1M

Located in Long Beach’s California Heights Historic District, this trapezoidal modern is an anomaly in the sea of 1920s Spanish-style bungalows that dominate the local landscape. Known as the Sagehorn Residence, the angular dwelling was designed in 1979 by James F. Porter, a USC-trained architect and AIA Fellow who began his practice in the offices of Frank Gehry before becoming a partner in the international firm of Altoon and Porter.

Though you might expect otherwise from its outward appearance, the 2,454-square-foot home’s interior incorporates numerous elements associated with classic midcentury moderns—think an open plan, clerestory windows, and glass sliders. Taking a page from Gregory Ain, a sliding partition on the main level enables a versatile floorplan. Other notable features include brick flooring, a gas fireplace, built-in bookshelves, quartz countertops, and a private terrace off the updated kitchen.

At the rear of the 4,753-square-foot property is a three-car garage topped by a one-bedroom apartment. Built in the late 1930s, it features an open kitchen, office nook, full bath, and a 200-square-foot rooftop patio.

On the market for the first time since being built, the property is listed with Nate Cole of Suprstructur at an asking price of $1.098 million.