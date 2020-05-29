 clock menu more-arrow no yes

On Long Beach street lined with bungalows, 1970s modern with pitched ceiling asks $1.1M

The California Heights home has a flexible floor plan

By Pauline O'Connor
House with pitched roof. Photos by Sterling Reed, courtesy of Nate Cole/Suprstructur

Located in Long Beach’s California Heights Historic District, this trapezoidal modern is an anomaly in the sea of 1920s Spanish-style bungalows that dominate the local landscape. Known as the Sagehorn Residence, the angular dwelling was designed in 1979 by James F. Porter, a USC-trained architect and AIA Fellow who began his practice in the offices of Frank Gehry before becoming a partner in the international firm of Altoon and Porter.

Though you might expect otherwise from its outward appearance, the 2,454-square-foot home’s interior incorporates numerous elements associated with classic midcentury moderns—think an open plan, clerestory windows, and glass sliders. Taking a page from Gregory Ain, a sliding partition on the main level enables a versatile floorplan. Other notable features include brick flooring, a gas fireplace, built-in bookshelves, quartz countertops, and a private terrace off the updated kitchen.

At the rear of the 4,753-square-foot property is a three-car garage topped by a one-bedroom apartment. Built in the late 1930s, it features an open kitchen, office nook, full bath, and a 200-square-foot rooftop patio.

On the market for the first time since being built, the property is listed with Nate Cole of Suprstructur at an asking price of $1.098 million.

Room with pitched ceiling and glass walls.
The open-plan living room has double-height ceilings, brick floors, and glass sliders.
Bright room with clerestory windows, ceiling fan, and a fireplace.
Other features include a gas fireplace, clerestory windows, and built-in shelving.
Kitchen with white cabinets and stainless steel appliances.
The kitchen has a pass-through window, quartz countertops, and stainless modern appliances.
Bright bedroom with white walls and a wood platform bed.
One of the home’s three bedrooms.
Bathroom with white walls, tub, and glass door.
The master bathroom.
Outdoor area with a dining table.
The property also includes a one-bedroom rental unit atop a three-car garage.

