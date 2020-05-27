106-year-old Craftsman bungalow in Hollywood asking $1.7M

Along with building such landmarks as the Roosevelt Hotel, Grauman’s Chinese Theatre, and the Hollywood Masonic Temple, Charles Toberman developed 53 of Hollywood’s residential subdivisions. One of the earliest was the Del Mar tract, where you’ll find this 1914 Craftsman bungalow.

Surrounded by towering hedges, 1757 Vista del Mar was designed by local architect Arthur White, who also designed a similar house across the street. The 106-year-old home has seen some updates, but not too many. Charming character features include a shaded front porch, box-beam ceilings, built-in hutches and cabinets, hardwood floors, a stone fireplace, detailed moldings and wainscoting, and original windows with a distinctive diamond-pane design.

The 1,994-square-foot residence has three bedrooms and one and a half bathrooms on its main level, while its lower level has been converted to a pair of rental apartments—one a studio, the other a one-bedroom. Per the listing, both units are “currently rented at market rates.”

Outdoor spaces include a front courtyard and a fenced in backyard with pergola-covered dining patio and outdoor shower. Last sold in 2013 for $790,000, the property is now for sale with an asking price of $1.675 million.

Alyssa Valentine and Kurt Wisner of Compass have the listing.