106-year-old Craftsman bungalow in Hollywood asking $1.7M

Built-ins, beautiful woodwork, and two bonus rental units

By Pauline O'Connor
Room features stone fireplace, wooden floors, and art on walls.
A stone fireplace commands center stage in the living room.
Photos by Christine Bullard, courtesy of Alyssa Valentine and Kurt Wisner/Compass

Along with building such landmarks as the Roosevelt Hotel, Grauman’s Chinese Theatre, and the Hollywood Masonic Temple, Charles Toberman developed 53 of Hollywood’s residential subdivisions. One of the earliest was the Del Mar tract, where you’ll find this 1914 Craftsman bungalow.

Surrounded by towering hedges, 1757 Vista del Mar was designed by local architect Arthur White, who also designed a similar house across the street. The 106-year-old home has seen some updates, but not too many. Charming character features include a shaded front porch, box-beam ceilings, built-in hutches and cabinets, hardwood floors, a stone fireplace, detailed moldings and wainscoting, and original windows with a distinctive diamond-pane design.

The 1,994-square-foot residence has three bedrooms and one and a half bathrooms on its main level, while its lower level has been converted to a pair of rental apartments—one a studio, the other a one-bedroom. Per the listing, both units are “currently rented at market rates.”

Outdoor spaces include a front courtyard and a fenced in backyard with pergola-covered dining patio and outdoor shower. Last sold in 2013 for $790,000, the property is now for sale with an asking price of $1.675 million.

Alyssa Valentine and Kurt Wisner of Compass have the listing.

Dining room with wooden built-ins and a wooden dining table.
With detailed woodwork and built-ins, the formal dining room is a feast for the eyes.
The kitchen has white cabinets and blue walls.
Peacock-blue walls and checkerboard floors provide a bold backdrop for a vintage double-oven.
A bedroom surrounded by diamond-paned windows.
Diamond-paned casement and sash windows let in ample sunlight and fresh air.
Bathroom with a round mirror, two windows, and a freestanding tub.
There are one and a half bathrooms.
Outdoor space features a seating area under a blue umbrella.
Hidden behind tall fencing, the backyard features a pergola-covered dining patio and an outdoor shower.

