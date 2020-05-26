5 Los Angeles open houses you can tour virtually

With “safer-at-home” mandates in effect throughout Los Angeles County, open houses are out, video and 3D virtual tours are in. Come along with us for a virtual stroll through five new listings, including a 1925 Mediterranean Revival by John De Lario in LaFayette Square, a late Buff Smith and Hensman in Pasadena, and a midcentury ranch in Shadow Hills.

1601 Puebla Drive, Glendale 91207

Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms; 1,843 square feet

Asking price: $1.189 million

Description: This 1930s traditional is located within walking distance of Nibley Park in Glendale’s Royal Highlands neighborhood. Interior features include original refinished hardwood floors, a living room fireplace, built-in shelves and dressers, a formal dining room, and an updated kitchen, while the .28-acre grounds have a dining patio, fenced-in yard, and terraced hillside.

Listing agent: Laura Thomas Mullen, Sotheby’s International Realty

Click here for the video tour.

1710 Wellington Road, Los Angeles 90019

Specs: 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms; 4,626 square feet

Asking price: $1.995 million

Description: This stately Mediterranean Revival in the LaFayette Square historic district was designed in 1925 by John De Lario, principal architect of Hollywoodland. The tile-roofed residence has been altered, but still possesses a bounty of character details, including hardwood floors, period light fixtures, multiple sets of French doors, leaded glass windows, crown moldings, wainscoting, and a wood-paneled formal dining room. Outside, there’s a porte-cochere and a heated pool with pool house.

Listing agent: Nick Mercado, Sotheby’s International Realty

Click here for the virtual tour.

10061 McBroom Street, Shadow Hills 91040

Specs: 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms; 2,263 square feet

Asking price: $919,000

Description: Custom-built in 1957 by its original owner, a local contractor, this ranch-style residence sits on a half-acre lot south of bucolic Haines Canyon. Its unique vintage features include a cement floor with metal inlay design in the entryway, Eichler-style birch paneling and cabinetry, a turquoise oven, pink master bath, clerestory windows, and a stacked-stone fireplace. Updates include copper plumbing and new HVAC and electrical systems.

Listing agent: Karen Volpei, Keller Williams

Click here for the virtual tour.

999 Buckingham Place, Pasadena 91105

Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3.25 bathrooms; 3,387 square feet

Asking price: $2.997 million

Description: Sharing a small cul-de-sac street in the South Arroyo neighborhood with just two other properties, this walled residence was built in the early ’80s by Buff, Smith and Hensman. Distinctive features include double entry doors flanked by custom stained glass, vaulted redwood ceilings, custom cabinetry, original millwork, and original Saltillo tiled floors. On the property’s grounds are numerous oak and eucalyptus trees, a swimming pool, and a three-car garage.

Listing agents: Jimmy Wilson and George Penner, Deasy Penner Podley

Click here for the virtual tour.

545 Westgate Street, Pasadena 91103

Specs: 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms; 2,315 square feet

Asking price: $1.325 million

Description: Designated a Historic-Cultural Monument and Mills Act recipient in 2017, this Folk Victorian was the longtime residence of civil rights leader and Pasadena NAACP president Ruby Williams. Its features include a shady wraparound porch, hardwood floors, pocket doors, wood-framed windows, a working fireplace, and an antique Wedgwood stove in the updated kitchen. In the backyard are Seville orange, crepe myrtle, and redwood trees, plus a sweet tree house.

Listing agent: Kristin Fox, Compass

Click here for the virtual tour.