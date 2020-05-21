 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Postcard-pretty property overlooking the Silver Lake Reservoir asking $5.9M

New, 41 comments

Built in 1939 for the head of Van de Kamp Bakeries

By Pauline O'Connor
The house sits on a .45-acre lot with mature trees and a saltwater pool with spa.
Photos by Pierre Galant Photography, courtesy of David Kubiczky/PLG Properties

Occupying a sweet spot atop Silver Lake’s nicest street, Micheltorena, this East Coast Traditional was built in 1939 for Van de Kamp Bakeries president Edward Mills and his family. The elegant residence was designed by MIT-trained architect Theodore Criley, Jr., who began his career in the offices of Gordon Kaufmann before establishing his own firm in 1937.

Measuring 3,269 square feet, the two-story home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms on its upper level, while the lower level holds the living room, dining room, screening room, additional bath, and kitchen. Featuring concrete floors, uniform grain cabinetry, and walls of sliding glass, the kitchen was redesigned by JFAK principal architect Alice Kimm. Other notable interior details include hardwood floors, pocket doors, crown moldings, casement windows, and built-ins.

Exterior features tick all the boxes: saltwater pool and spa, rolling lawns, manicured gardens, mature trees, and glorious reservoir, mountain, and city skyline views.

Last sold in 2007 for $1.8 million, the .45-acre property is listed with David Kubiczky of PLG Estates at an asking price of $5.85 million.

The East Coast traditional was designed by Ted Criley, Jr., in 1939 for Van de Kamp Bakeries president Edward Mills.
Features include hardwood floors, crown molding, and pocket doors.
Remodeled by architect Alice Kimm, the kitchen features concrete floors, uniform grain cabinetry, and walls of sliding glass that open to the dining patio.
The 4K screening room.
A set of French doors in the master bedroom opens to a private balcony deck.
A dining patio with firepit overlooks the Silver Lake Reservoir.

Next Up In Homes For Sale

Loading comments...

The Latest

LA now has until September to shelter homeless living along freeways

The city and county are arguing over who will pay for the shelters.

By Jenna Chandler
149 comments / new

Here are some hot takes on the Taix redevelopment plans

The old Tudoresque building in Echo Park is not long for this world.

By Jenna Chandler
128 comments / new

1970s desert home with breeze blocks, pink trim asks $899K

Plus, walls of glass and an impressive wraparound bar.

By Pauline O'Connor
27 comments / new

5 Los Angeles open houses you can tour virtually

Options include a romantic Spanish hacienda in Altadena and a shingled Craftsman in Windsor Square.

By Pauline O'Connor
10 comments / new

This 105-year-old Echo Park Craftsman with a carriage house asks $1.6M

Inside, it’s quite the spring chicken!

By Pauline O'Connor
42 comments / new

Laurel Canyon house surrounded by trees asking $1.6M

Into the woods!

By Pauline O'Connor
20 comments / new