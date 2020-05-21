Postcard-pretty property overlooking the Silver Lake Reservoir asking $5.9M

Occupying a sweet spot atop Silver Lake’s nicest street, Micheltorena, this East Coast Traditional was built in 1939 for Van de Kamp Bakeries president Edward Mills and his family. The elegant residence was designed by MIT-trained architect Theodore Criley, Jr., who began his career in the offices of Gordon Kaufmann before establishing his own firm in 1937.

Measuring 3,269 square feet, the two-story home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms on its upper level, while the lower level holds the living room, dining room, screening room, additional bath, and kitchen. Featuring concrete floors, uniform grain cabinetry, and walls of sliding glass, the kitchen was redesigned by JFAK principal architect Alice Kimm. Other notable interior details include hardwood floors, pocket doors, crown moldings, casement windows, and built-ins.

Exterior features tick all the boxes: saltwater pool and spa, rolling lawns, manicured gardens, mature trees, and glorious reservoir, mountain, and city skyline views.

Last sold in 2007 for $1.8 million, the .45-acre property is listed with David Kubiczky of PLG Estates at an asking price of $5.85 million.