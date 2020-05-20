1970s desert home with breeze blocks, pink trim asks $899K

Located on the fairway of the Tamarisk Country Club golf course, this Rancho Mirage residence is one of a cluster of eight designed by desert modern master William Cody between 1969 and 1970, and one of five on display in the Cody Court home tour during this year’s Modernism Week.

Helping make this particular Cody-designed abode stand out from its neighbors are its cotton-candy-pink roofline and front entry. The pink motif comes back into play inside via some striking window treatments, which provide a soothing complement to the white walls and terrazzo floors.

Measuring 3,848-square-feet, the three-bedroom, three-bathroom home is geared toward entertaining, its open plan, step-down living room anchored by a sizable wraparound bar. Skylights and copious walls of glass keep the public spaces bright and sunny, while breeze block walls add visual impact. Other notable features include built-in shelving and vanities, Viking appliances, and designer light fixtures.

Last sold in 2018 for $670,000, the property is now listed with Ruben Valerio and Jeff Kohl of the Agency with an asking price of $899,000. There’s also a monthly HOA fee of $725; on the bright side, however, the landmarked residence comes with Mills Act tax benefits.