5 Los Angeles open houses you can tour virtually

With “safer-at-home” mandates in effect throughout Los Angeles County, open houses are out, video and 3D virtual tours are in. Come along with us for a virtual stroll through five new listings, including a romantic 1920s Spanish hacienda in Altadena, a handsome shingled Craftsman in Windsor Square, and a quirky Old West-flavored ranch in Shadow Hills.

1790 Braeburn Road, Altadena 91001

Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms; 1,773 square feet

Asking price: $1.179 million

Description: Sited on a 10,851-square-foot lot near the Altadena Town and Country Club, this 1924 Spanish hacienda’s character details include hardwood floors, exposed ceiling beams, arched doors, iron light fixtures, and painted tile. Updates include a modern kitchen and baths, newer copper plumbing, a tankless water heater, and solar panels. The landscaped grounds feature a tiled fountain, native plants and wildflowers, and “several varieties of citrus trees.”

Listing agents: Michael Darling and Sandi Rozman, Deasy Penner Podley

3751 Latrobe Street, Los Angeles 90031

Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms; 1,368 square feet

Asking price: $1.195 million

Description: Featured in the 2018 Dwell on Design Home Tour and on HGTV, this midcentury treehouse in Montecito Heights was revamped by architect Guy Painchaud, adding a lower level, an additional deck, a library nook, and a media room. Other attributes include blond wood floors, custom cabinetry, marble countertops, walls of glass, motorized shades, French doors, and a spacious courtyard with built-in seating.

Listing agents: William Baker and Eldon Daetweiler, The Agency

351 South Norton Avenue, Los Angeles 90020

Specs: 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms; 2,584 square feet

Asking price: $1.749 million

Description: Located in the Windsor Square Historic Preservation Zone, this shingled Craftsman was built in 1912. Its selling points include hardwood floors, a wood-burning fireplace, high ceilings, wood moldings, French doors, and built-ins. The property also contains a detached two-story guest house with one bedroom, one and a half baths, full kitchen, living room, and bonus room.

Listing agent: Joseph Trevas, Compass

10929 Walnut Drive, Shadow Hills 91040

Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms; 2,940 square feet

Asking price: $1.099 million

Description: Though built in the ’80s, this equestrian property on a generous .57-acre lot channels the Old West. Features include a pond with mill wheel, a long covered porch, a family room with built-in bar, and a huge living room with pitched beamed ceilings, brick fireplace, and a backlit stained glass wagon wheel. The oak-tree shaded grounds also contain a two-stall barn with tack and feed rooms as well as two corrals.

Listing agent: Ryan Pringle, Keller Williams

11279 Dona Lisa Drive, Studio City 91604

Specs: 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms; 3,287 square feet

Asking price: $2.899 million

Description: Touted as a “new take on a Napa contemporary farm house,” this olive green residence sits on a .28-acre lot in the Laurelwood tract, a.k.a. “The Doñas.” Features include wide-plank blond wood floors, quartz and marble countertops, professional grade appliances, a resort-style master bath, stacking glass doors, and a swimming pool with spa.

Listing agents: Tom Scrocco and Sean Christian, Douglas Elliman

