This 105-year-old Echo Park Craftsman with a carriage house asks $1.6 M

Inside, it’s quite the spring chicken!

By Pauline O'Connor
The home’s shaded front porch overlooks a thriving garden of succulents and native plants.
Photos by Tony Viegas, courtesy of Karen Lower

When this Echo Park Craftsman was built, way back in 1915, D.W. Griffith’s Birth of a Nation was screening in theaters and Typhoid Mary was in the headlines. Over a century later, the Coronado Terrace residence still looks much the same on the outside as it did in the silent-film era, but it’s been significantly overhauled to keep in step with modern times and tastes. Along with a new foundation and roof, the three-bedroom, two-bath home has been treated to an interior makeover by designer Karen Vidal.

The 1,556-square-foot bungalow is sited above the street, with a shaded front porch that overlooks an Arroyo-stone bordered garden of succulents and native plants and flowers. A crescent-moon-embellished front door opens to an expansive living room featuring a brick fireplace, built-in cabinetry, beamed ceilings, and picture windows.

Just past the living room is a dining room with pitched ceilings, which flows into the kitchen and breakfast nook, appointed with custom cabinetry, a built-in banquette, and soapstone countertops. Other notable features include hardwood floors, built-in bookshelves, and hand-crafted cement floor tiles.

Outside, there are multiple artfully landscaped patio and terrace areas, as well as a detached carriage house converted to a studio or office.

Last sold in 2013 for $990,000, the property is now asking $1.586 million. Karen Lower of Compass has the listing.

The open living room features large picture windows, beamed ceilings, built-ins, and a decorative fireplace.
The kitchen has been updated with soapstone countertops, period-style light fixtures, and designer tile.
A bank of windows lines the breakfast nook with built-in banquette.
Hardwood floors are found throughout.
The master bedroom has a built-in dresser and walk-in closet.
The master bath has a vintage clawfoot tub and cement tile by Design Vidal.
The 7,499-square-foot grounds contain landscaped terraces and a detached studio.

