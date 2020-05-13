 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Laurel Canyon house surrounded by trees asking $1.6M

Into the woods!

By Pauline O'Connor
An emerald-tiled fireplace steals the show in the living room.
Photos by Alex Zarour/Virtually Here Studios, courtesy of Tori Horowitz

Located in the Wonderland Park tract, this Laurel Canyon residence is doing its fair share to ensure the neighborhood lives up to its bucolic, bohemian reputation.

Built in the mid-’50s, the hillside home is not for the stair-averse, with a brick staircase leading to its main entry and a spiral staircase connecting its two levels.

On the lower level is the living room, dining room, kitchen, powder room, and office, with the upper level holding three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Per the listing description, the home’s design was inspired by “a cabin in a finely crafted boat,” and as such incorporates a great deal of wood.

Along with built-in bookcases and hutches, the 2,078-square-foot house features two fireplaces, custom stained glass by artist David Scheid, glass sliders, and the aforementioned spiral staircase, which is capped by an oculus skylight.

On a 6,019-square-foot lot with fruit trees and multiple decks and patios, the property is asking $1.64 million. Tori Horowitz of Compass holds the listing.

Built-in bookshelves line a wall of the study.
Knotty pine cabinetry and paneling adds to the cabin-in-the-woods aesthetic.
The master bedroom has curved wood walls, pitched ceilings, a fireplace, and sliding glass doors that open to a wraparound balcony deck.
A skylight floods the master bathroom with natural light.
Exterior spaces include a pergola-shaded lounge and dining deck encircled by fruit trees and bougainvillia.

