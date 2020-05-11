 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Jason Segel is selling his Los Feliz house for $2.8M

New, 1 comment

It’s surprisingly sophisticated

By Pauline O'Connor
The home was designed in 1929 by architect H.B. Benson for physician Nathan Levin and his family.
Photos by Charmaine David, courtesy of Patricia Ruben/Sotheby’s International Realty

Four years after purchasing his Los Feliz home from artist Shepard Fairey, Dispatches From Elsewhere star Jason Segel is now dispatching with the 1929 Mediterranean Revival, having acquired a much larger property in Pasadena.

Located on architecturally-blessed Lowry Road, where you’ll also find homes by Lloyd Wright, Gregory Ain, William Kesling, Kemper Nomland, Jr., and Louis Selden, the tile-roofed residence was designed by architect H.B. Benson for Nathan Levin, a local physician.

The three-story home contains four bedrooms and three and a half baths within its 2,523 square feet. Distinctive details include a step-down living room with steel-framed Palladian windows, wood-beamed ceilings with hand-painted stencils, peg and groove hardwood floors, and a beehive fireplace, a formal dining room with pressed tin ceilings and French doors, wrought-iron sconces and railings, painted tile, and built-in shelving and furniture.

Like the house, the lushly landscaped backyard has multiple levels, including one with an outdoor kitchen and dining area with built-in seating and a concrete fire pit. There’s also an attached two-car garage with direct entry.

Last sold in 2016 for $2.25 million, the property is now on the market with an asking price of $2.75 million. Patricia Ruben of Sotheby’s International Realty has the listing.

The step-down living room has vaulted ceilings with stenciled beams and dramatic steel-framed Palladian windows.
Other distinctive details include tiled risers, built-in shelves, wrought-iron sconces, and an Andalusian fireplace.
The formal dining room features a pressed-tin ceiling, archways, and a pair of French doors that open to a Juliet balcony.
The galley kitchen has been outfitted with modern appliances and cabinetry.
The exceptionally spacious master suite.
The hillside home sits on an 8,016-square-foot lot with multiple patios and terraces.

Next Up In Homes For Sale

Loading comments...

The Latest

5 Los Angeles open houses you can tour virtually

Including a sophisticated cubist home in Echo Park and a quaint 1940s ranch in San Pedro.

By Pauline O'Connor
18 comments / new

The Hollywood Hills home of one of MOCA’s co-founders is for sale for $6M

Home is where the art is.

By Pauline O'Connor
10 comments / new

Bellflower bargains to solve its homeless problem

It’s building its very first shelter exclusively for residents with ties to the city.

By Jenna Chandler
27 comments / new

Perfectly preserved midcentury modern asking $2.2M in Pasadena

It’s on the market for the first time in six decades.

By Pauline O'Connor
29 comments / new

Can your landlord raise your rent right now?

If you live in a rent-controlled apartment, the answer is no.

By Jenna Chandler and Bianca Barragan
57 comments / new

Airbnb hot spot near Pioneertown for sale for $475K

The vacation rental sits on 2.65 acres with mountain views.

By Jenna Chandler
31 comments / new