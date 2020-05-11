Jason Segel is selling his Los Feliz house for $2.8M

Four years after purchasing his Los Feliz home from artist Shepard Fairey, Dispatches From Elsewhere star Jason Segel is now dispatching with the 1929 Mediterranean Revival, having acquired a much larger property in Pasadena.

Located on architecturally-blessed Lowry Road, where you’ll also find homes by Lloyd Wright, Gregory Ain, William Kesling, Kemper Nomland, Jr., and Louis Selden, the tile-roofed residence was designed by architect H.B. Benson for Nathan Levin, a local physician.

The three-story home contains four bedrooms and three and a half baths within its 2,523 square feet. Distinctive details include a step-down living room with steel-framed Palladian windows, wood-beamed ceilings with hand-painted stencils, peg and groove hardwood floors, and a beehive fireplace, a formal dining room with pressed tin ceilings and French doors, wrought-iron sconces and railings, painted tile, and built-in shelving and furniture.

Like the house, the lushly landscaped backyard has multiple levels, including one with an outdoor kitchen and dining area with built-in seating and a concrete fire pit. There’s also an attached two-car garage with direct entry.

Last sold in 2016 for $2.25 million, the property is now on the market with an asking price of $2.75 million. Patricia Ruben of Sotheby’s International Realty has the listing.