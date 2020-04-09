 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Grand old 1914 Craftsman in Long Beach asks $1.2M

The five-bedroom house includes a host of vintage details—and a pool

By Elijah Chiland
A large house with a front porch and a grassy lawn
The two-story house has five bedrooms and nearly 2,500 square feet of living space.
Photos by Sterling Reed, courtesy Nate Cole/Suprstructur

Built in 1914, this dignified two-story Craftsman is set back from the street in Long Beach’s historic Los Cerritos neighborhood, southeast of Bixby Knolls.

The house has a host of modern amenities and recent updates—including copper plumbing, a new HVAC system, and a fresh paint job. But it also boasts some terrific vintage features, including wood floors, French doors, crown moldings, a built-in buffet, and lovely wood paneling.

Featuring 2,464 square feet of floor space, the home has five bedrooms and three bathrooms, as well as a formal dining room, a breakfast nook, and a sunny mud room. The master bedroom opens up to a deck overlooking the side yard and the neighborhood beyond.

The property includes parcels totaling 12,650 square feet. In front is a neatly trimmed front lawn and a covered porch. The grassy backyard has room for outdoor dining and the side yard is equipped with a swimming pool and spa.

Located at 3727 Pine Avenue, the house is asking $1.15 million.

A room with a sofa and an armchair in front of a large window and a wooden door
Wide windows illuminate the living room, which flows into the formal dining room.
A room with a large table and chairs and cabinets
The dining room includes a handsome built-in buffet with glass-doored cabinets.
A room with wood floors and a captain’s wheel mounted on the wall
Vintage features include French doors and vintage wood floors.
Swimming pool and spa, with a large house in a background
The house has a large backyard and a swimming pool in the side yard.

