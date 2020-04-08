 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Hollywood Hills home previously owned by Mark Ruffalo, Zooey Deschanel asking $3M

New, 30 comments

The half-acre property comes with a recording studio and a substantial garden

By Pauline O'Connor
The home was designed in 1933.
Photos by Alex Zarour/Virtually Here Studios, courtesy of Cari Field/ACME Real Estate

This shelter-magazine-chic traditional in the Cahuenga Pass has a pretty impressive track record as a celebrity magnet.

Designed in 1933 by architect Ralph S. Loring—whose period-revival style homes and apartment complexes can be found sprinkled throughout Hollywood, the Fairfax District, and Mid-Wilshire—it was owned by Mark Ruffalo from 2004 to 2009. Then, the property became the new digs of New Girl star Zooey Deschanel and her then-husband, Death Cab for Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard.

After the couple parted ways in 2012, Deschanel hung on to the property for another few years before decamping to Manhattan Beach.

Measuring 2,957 square feet, the three-bedroom residence features a step-down living room with bow truss ceiling and sizable fireplace, hardwood and cement tile floors, a modernized kitchen with high end appliances, marble countertops, French doors, custom millwork, wainscoting, built-in bookcases, vanities, and seating, and stylishly revamped bathrooms.

The half-acre property also contains a recording studio, a designer-done guesthouse, a playhouse, and a gated garden with numerous raised planter beds.

Last sold for $2.33 million, it’s now asking $2.985 million. Cari Field of ACME Real Estate has the listing.

Bordered on two sides by French doors, the formal dining room features detailed molding, designer light fixtures, and two built-in china cabinets (not pictured).
The kitchen achieves A-list status with a La Cornue range, marble countertops, cement tile, and a custom-designed built-in banquette.
A few steps away from the kitchen are several large raised garden beds.
The cozy study features wood-paneled walls, crown molding, a brick fireplace, and built-in bookcases and seating.
One of the home’s three bedrooms.
The master suite features a dressing room with built-in vanity and an ocean-blue bath with marble countertops and tub.
One wall of the property’s recording studio is lined with custom cedar-lined cabinets and drawers.
The half-acre grounds also feature a detached guest house and a pergola-shaded dining patio.

Next Up In Homes For Sale

Loading comments...

The Latest

The feel-good dystopian movie that captures a deserted Los Angeles

The 1980s B-movie "Night of the Comet" captures an empty city.

By Chris Eggertsen
1 comment / new

Dazzling 1920s Spanish-Moorish Revival in Hancock Park asking $2.15M

It’s a feast for the eyes.

By Pauline O'Connor
6 comments / new

Grand old 1914 Craftsman in Long Beach asks $1.2M

The five-bedroom house includes a host of vintage details—and a pool.

By Elijah Chiland
12 comments / new

Mayor promises to refill homeless hygiene stations after scolding from judge

The Skid Row area does "not have adequate sanitation facilities to meet the COVID-19 crisis," judge says.

By Jenna Chandler
5 comments / new

What’s closed, where you can go in LA amid coronavirus outbreak

All parks, including lakes and botanical gardens, will close entirely on Sunday to prevent Easter gatherings, the mayor says.

By Jenna Chandler
90 comments / new

In ‘massive undertaking,’ LA tries to find 15,000 hotel rooms for homeless

By early next week, more than 1,000 hotel beds will be available for at-risk homeless residents.

By Elijah Chiland
48 comments / new