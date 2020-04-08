Hollywood Hills home previously owned by Mark Ruffalo, Zooey Deschanel asking $3M

This shelter-magazine-chic traditional in the Cahuenga Pass has a pretty impressive track record as a celebrity magnet.

Designed in 1933 by architect Ralph S. Loring—whose period-revival style homes and apartment complexes can be found sprinkled throughout Hollywood, the Fairfax District, and Mid-Wilshire—it was owned by Mark Ruffalo from 2004 to 2009. Then, the property became the new digs of New Girl star Zooey Deschanel and her then-husband, Death Cab for Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard.

After the couple parted ways in 2012, Deschanel hung on to the property for another few years before decamping to Manhattan Beach.

Measuring 2,957 square feet, the three-bedroom residence features a step-down living room with bow truss ceiling and sizable fireplace, hardwood and cement tile floors, a modernized kitchen with high end appliances, marble countertops, French doors, custom millwork, wainscoting, built-in bookcases, vanities, and seating, and stylishly revamped bathrooms.

The half-acre property also contains a recording studio, a designer-done guesthouse, a playhouse, and a gated garden with numerous raised planter beds.

Last sold for $2.33 million, it’s now asking $2.985 million. Cari Field of ACME Real Estate has the listing.