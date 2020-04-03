6 Los Angeles open houses you can tour virtually

With “safer-at-home” mandates in effect to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, open houses are out, and virtual tours via Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Matterport are in. Join us for a virtual walk through six new listings, including a sweet 1920s cottage in Eagle Rock, a dapper midcentury modern by Bill Mack in Beverly Glen, and a luxury townhouse in WeHo.

5166 Eagle Rock Boulevard, Eagle Rock 90041

Specs: 2 bedrooms, bathrooms, 1,005 square feet

Asking price: $925,000

Description: Hidden from view behind tall hedges, this winsome 1920s cottage’s appealing attributes include a gorgeous Batchelder fireplace, refinished hardwood floors, high ceilings, casement windows, crown moldings, wainscoting, built-ins, and period-style tile and fixtures. Exterior features include a spacious covered deck with built-in seating, a gazebo, and a detached converted-garage studio.

Listing agents: Kat Nitsou and Ali Morisi, Sotheby’s International Realty

Click here for the virtual tour.

2181 Basil Lane, Beverly Crest, 90077

Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,852 square feet

Asking price: $1.55 million

Description: Designed by USC-trained architect Bill Mack in 1959, this two-story post-and-beam in Beverly Glen Canyon has recently been treated to a sensitive refresh. Notable features include vaulted tongue-and-groove ceilings, walls of glass, new cork floors throughout, a modern kitchen and bathrooms, a wrap-around deck, a remodeled garage, and new plumbing, electrical, and HVAC systems.

Listing agent: Melissa Ryan, Coldwell Banker

Click here for the virtual tour.

103 Brooks Avenue, Venice 90291

Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,778 square feet

Asking price: $2.499 million

Description: Located around the corner from Abbot Kinney and a block away from the beach, this 1905 duplex is blessed with a bounty of character features, including coffered ceilings, hardwood floors, a grand bay window with leaded glass, and a handsome fireplace. Also worth noting is the fact that it comes with parking for four cars.

Listing agent: Trey Alligood, Keller Williams

Click here for the virtual tour.

1721 West 43rd Place, Vermont Square 90062

Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,397 square feet

Asking price: $759,850

Description: On a 6,026-square-foot lot, this shingled Craftsman’s original elements include a wrap-around porch, pocket and French doors, mahogany crown molding, wood-frame windows, and built-in hutches, while its updates include a modern kitchen with quartz countertops, all-new bathrooms, new flooring, new Samsung appliances, and new electric and HVAC systems.

Listing agent: Jose Gutierrez, Century 21 Allstars

Click here for the virtual tour.

1327 North Coronado Street, Silver Lake 90026

Specs: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1,124 square feet

Asking price: $1.095 million

Description: Built in 1919, this sunny Craftsman bungalow turns on the charm with numerous built-ins, hardwood floors, original windows, French doors, and a cheery kitchen outfitted with colorful tile and refurbished antique stove. Outdoors, there’s abundant greenery, a wood deck, a fire pit, and a detached two-car garage.

Listing agent: Alyssa Valentine, Compass

Click here for the virtual tour.

702 North Doheny Drive, TH#1, West Hollywood 90069

Specs: 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,624 square feet

Asking price: $2.995 million, plus $2,553 monthly maintenance

Description: Located in The Harland, the luxury condo complex collaboratively designed by Marmol Radziner and OfficeUntitled, this sleek townhouse features double-height ceilings, white oak floors, walls of glass, a quarry’s worth of Calacatta marble, Poliform cabinetry, and integrated Miele appliances. Building amenities include a 9,300-square-foot entertainment lounge with bar, pool table, private dining room, screening room, bowling alley, fitness center, yoga studio, attended lobby, and valet parking.

Listing agent: Jenny Ting, Douglas Elliman

Click here for the virtual tour.