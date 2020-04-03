Impeccable Spanish Colonial Revival above the Rose Bowl asking $1.5M

Local builder and artisan Frederick Ruppel was an expert on the restoration of California’s historic Spanish buildings. According to building biographer Tim Gregory, Ruppel helped rehabilitate the gorgeous Mission San Juan Capistrano and was listed as an “estate construction specialist” for Laguna Beach’s exclusive Emerald Bay community.

In 1925, he built this Spanish Colonial Revival home at 1150 Wotkyns Drive in Pasadena for his mother, and eventually moved in with his wife. Ruppel, who died in 1977, would have undoubtedly been delighted to see how the residence has been cared for over the past 95 years.

It remains in pristine condition, possessing hallmark features such as a clay roof, cathedral wood beamed ceilings, Saltillo floors, and period tile attributed to Ernest Batchelder. Original details mix harmoniously with sensitive upgrades, including a “cook’s kitchen” with a farmhouse sink, subway tile, expansive cabinetry, and a double Viking range.

The dramatic living room, anchored by a wood-burning fireplace, opens via French doors to a courtyard and fountain, one of multiple connections to the outdoors. In all, the home measures 1,825 square feet and holds three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The “Ruppel” house is on the market for $1.495 million. Matthew Littell with Deasy Penner Podley has the listing. A virtual tour is available here.