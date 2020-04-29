Pinterest-perfect Exposition Park bungalow asking $1.3M

Here’s an interesting case study in Exposition Park—a double flip. When it last appeared on the market less than a year ago, this bungalow at 3609 South Gramercy Place had just been built, but not with any real distinction, as photos from its previous listing illustrate.

After languishing on the market a while, it was acquired for $675,000 in November by the boutique design-build firm Allprace Homes. Six months later, it’s re-emerged looking Pinterest-ready and nothing like its former self.

Measuring approximately 2,000 square feet, the revamped residence channels a Scandinavian modern farmhouse, with blonde wood floors, skylights, board and batten siding, a Dutch door, unstained wood window frames, and a substantial stone fireplace. Upscale finishes include Brendan Ravenhill light fixtures, a Bertazzoni range, marble countertops, and cement tile.

In addition to the main house’s three bedrooms and two bathrooms, there’s an attached ADU (formerly the garage) with private entrance, bath, and kitchenette, plus a detached bonus shed in the landscaped backyard.

On a 5,076-square-foot lot, the property is listed with Joe Reichling and Courtney Pickard of Compass at an asking price of $1.265 million.