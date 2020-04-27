HGTV star Leanne Ford lists rustic cabin in Rustic Canyon for $4.3M

Designer Leanne Ford is looking to unload her homespun abode in pastoral Rustic Canyon. The star of HGTV’s “Restored by the Fords” and her husband, Buck Mason co-founder Erik Allen Ford, acquired the property only late last year, but, as Leanne explains in an essay for Domino, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple has decided to move back East to be closer to family.

Like the Fords, the woodsy home is no stranger to change and upheaval. It started out life as part of a stage set built for the 1923 silent movie The Courtship of Miles Standish. When the film’s production company went belly-up, cabins from the set were transported from Lake Arrowhead to the section of Rustic Canyon known as Uplifters Ranch, a 120-acre parcel developed as a retreat for the Uplifters Club, an exclusive, male-only social group founded in the late 1800s. The elite fraternity’s membership included Clark Gable, Harold Lloyd, Walt Disney, Will Rogers, Aldous Huxley, Spencer Tracy, Darryl F. Zanuck, and Supreme Court justice Earl Warren.

Expanded over the years, the cabin now measures 3,163 square feet and has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Along with Ford’s trademark whitewash effect, it features beamed ceilings, hardwood and tile floors, cement stucco walls, skylights, two fireplaces, leaded glass windows, honed soapstone countertops, and new cabinetry (if you’re curious, photos of the home pre-renovation can be viewed here).

Outside, there’s a lagoon pool, stone courtyard, and lush gardens.

Asking price for the .62-acre property is $4.3 million. Diana Braun of Compass has the listing.