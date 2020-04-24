5 Los Angeles open houses you can tour virtually

With “safer-at-home” mandates in effect throughout Los Angeles County, open houses are out, video and 3D virtual tours are in. Join us for a virtual walk through five notable properties, including a button-cute Pasadena Craftsman by J. Cyril Bennett, a sleekly updated Silver Lake traditional, and Long Beach’s landmark Bixby Ranch House.

2500 PANORAMA TERRACE, SILVER LAKE 90039

Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1,740 square feet

List price: $1.495 million

Description: Nestled into the Silver Lake hills just east of Hyperion Avenue, this updated 1939 traditional features hardwood and slate floors, a formal dining room with wainscoting, pocket Fleetwood doors, and a kitchen designed by the home’s owner, Zach Pollack, the chef and owner of Alimento and Cosa Buona. Other notable features include a front terrace with motorized retractable awning, a landscaped backyard with dining pergola and outdoor fireplace, and a two-car garage with EV charger.

Listing agent: Barry Gray, Deasy Penner Podley

Click here for the virtual tour.

601 SOUTH HUDSON AVENUE, PASADENA 91106

Specs: 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1,437 square feet

List price: $929,000

Description: Located behind a white picket fence in the historic Madison Heights district, this attractive Craftsman bungalow was designed in 1915 by J. Cyril Bennett, architect of Pasadena’s Civic Auditorium and Raymond Theatre. Its highlights include hardwood floors, pocket doors, a brick fireplace, leaded glass and casement windows, built-in cabinets with glass fronts, a sunroom, and a detached garage with vaulted ceilings.

Listing agent: Carey Haynes, Compass

Click here for the virtual tour.

2111 SINALOA AVENUE, ALTADENA 91001

Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,991 square feet

List price: $1.495 million

Description: Built in 1951, this Traditional ranch near the Altadena Town and Country Club is making its very first appearance on the market. It’s in need of some polishing but has many excellent qualities, including hardwood floors, casement windows, built-ins, period tile and light fixtures, a huge swimming pool, and a sizable lot.

Listing agent: John Fredrickson, Sotheby’s International Realty

Click here for the virtual tour.

11 LA LINDA DRIVE, LONG BEACH 90807

Specs: 8 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms, 6,978 square feet

List price: $3.195 million

Description: Built in 1890 for prominent Long Beach developer George Bixby by San Francisco architects Coxhead and Coxhead, the shingled Bixby Ranch House boasts a slew of impressive old-world features, including coffered ceilings, leaded glass windows, six clinker brick fireplaces, Grueby tile, and extraordinary woodwork. Updated in the ’90s with a new foundation, plumbing, and electrical systems, it’s Long Beach Historic Landmark No. 16.52.330.

Listing agent: Leslie Miller, Vylla Home

Click here for the virtual tour.

3810 SOMERSET DRIVE, BALDWIN HILLS/CRENSHAW 90008

Specs: 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, 1,524 square feet

List price: $999,000

Description: This bright and cheery 1940s traditional sits on a tree-lined street five blocks from the Expo Line in Crenshaw Manor. Appealing original elements include hardwood floors, a brick fireplace, wainscoting, and period tile, while updates include quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and modern light fixtures.

Listing agents: Monique and Joe Carrabba, Compass

Click here for the virtual tour.