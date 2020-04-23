 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Longtime home of ‘Godfather’ production designer for sale for $2.2M

It’s sublime

By Pauline O'Connor
On the other side of the property’s gate is a courtyard with tiled fountain, an arched breezeway, and a porte-cochere.
Photos by Cameron Carothers, courtesy of Scott Lander and Matt Berkley, Deasy Penner Podley

Now up for grabs in Hancock Park is the longtime residence of Dean Tavoularis, the Academy Award-winning production designer of numerous classic films, including the Godfather trilogy, Bonnie and Clyde, Zabriskie Point, and Apocalypse Now. It should come as no surprise to anyone familiar with his work that Tavoularis’ home has an abundance of visually arresting details.

Setting the scene is the 1933 Spanish Colonial Revival’s courtyard entry, enlivened by a sumptuously tiled fountain and arched arcade. A coffered wood door opens to a formal entry with painted tile and wrought-iron grilles. To the right is the formal dining room with extravagantly detailed moldings and stained glass picture window; to the left, the living room with carved plaster beams and a tiled fireplace with carved wood mantel.

In the kitchen, period tile and cabinetry co-exist peacefully with modern appliances. There’s also a breakfast nook with semi-circular built-in banquette.

The 3,500-square-foot residence contains five bedrooms and five bathrooms, including a breathtaking seafoam green one featuring matching built-in dressers, a tiled pedestal sink, and a wall phone that appears to be an ‘80s addition.

On the market for the first time in five decades, the property is listed with Scott Lander and Matt Berkley of Deasy Penner Podley for an asking price of $2.199 million.

The formal dining room has intricate crown molding, a stepped-tray ceiling, and French windows.
Elaborate plaster-work, carved wood, and tile await in the living room.
Modern appliances mix with period tile and cabinetry in the kitchen.
Hold the phone while you soak in this amazing bathroom.
The master suite features coved ceilings, curved built-in shelving, and a sitting room with marble fireplace.

