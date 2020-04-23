Longtime home of ‘Godfather’ production designer for sale for $2.2M

Now up for grabs in Hancock Park is the longtime residence of Dean Tavoularis, the Academy Award-winning production designer of numerous classic films, including the Godfather trilogy, Bonnie and Clyde, Zabriskie Point, and Apocalypse Now. It should come as no surprise to anyone familiar with his work that Tavoularis’ home has an abundance of visually arresting details.

Setting the scene is the 1933 Spanish Colonial Revival’s courtyard entry, enlivened by a sumptuously tiled fountain and arched arcade. A coffered wood door opens to a formal entry with painted tile and wrought-iron grilles. To the right is the formal dining room with extravagantly detailed moldings and stained glass picture window; to the left, the living room with carved plaster beams and a tiled fireplace with carved wood mantel.

In the kitchen, period tile and cabinetry co-exist peacefully with modern appliances. There’s also a breakfast nook with semi-circular built-in banquette.

The 3,500-square-foot residence contains five bedrooms and five bathrooms, including a breathtaking seafoam green one featuring matching built-in dressers, a tiled pedestal sink, and a wall phone that appears to be an ‘80s addition.

On the market for the first time in five decades, the property is listed with Scott Lander and Matt Berkley of Deasy Penner Podley for an asking price of $2.199 million.