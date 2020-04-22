Classic California modern in La Habra Heights seeks $1.1M

Popping up on the market in the rural community of La Habra Heights, just north of Orange County, is a handsome post and beam that local architect James H. Krueger built for himself in 1961. Beyond that basic fact, precious little information about Krueger seems to be available, which is too bad, because the work he did here is rather interesting.

Along with the usual hallmarks of California midcentury modern design—tongue-and-groove beamed ceilings, clerestory windows, an open plan, walls of glass—the Krueger residence incorporates unexpected elements and materials that set it apart from the crowd. These include stained glass panels, aggregated concrete flooring, quarry stone, and bas-relief tile.

Measuring 1,932 square feet, the three-bedroom two-bath home is positioned on its 1.07-acre lot to maximize privacy, with a front entrance set below the street, while delivering commanding views on its glassy rear side. Outside, there’s a wood deck built around a tree, a dining patio with pergola, and a detached, two-car garage.

Last sold in 2017 for $799,000, it’s now asking a highly specific $1,099,888. Gene Smith of RE-MAX has the listing.