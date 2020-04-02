Fanciful 1930s Mediterranean Revival in Silver Lake asking $2.8M

Located on the west side of the Silver Lake Reservoir, the Moreno Highlands tract was developed during the 1920s and 1930s by oil heiress Daisy Canfield and her husband, the Spanish-born silent film star Antonio Moreno. Though the enclave would become a bastion of modernist architecture, it was originally intended to be modeled after a Mediterranean hillside village.

Adhering to that original vision is this tile-roofed residence at 2466 Moreno Drive. Commissioned by T.E. Brendlinger, a homicide detective with the Los Angeles Police Department, it was built in 1933-34 for an estimated cost of $5,500.

An Old Hollywood take on Old Europe, the 2,951-square-foot home catches the eye despite being partly hidden behind a stucco wall, with a whimsical turret and grand rotunda entry. More theatrical details await inside, including hand-stenciled beams, a magnesite staircase, stained glass, wrought iron work, gothic archways and niches, a plaster fireplace, coved ceilings, colorful tile, and vintage light fixtures. Other appealing features include hardwood floors, French doors, and casement windows.

While the four-bedroom house retains a high degree of architectural integrity, it has seen a few changes, most notably in its kitchen and at least one of the three bathrooms.

Exterior spaces include a gated courtyard, a covered balcony, and grassy backyard.

Last sold in 2017 for $2.275 million, the property is now asking $2.799 million. Ed Faktorovich and Katherine Gallivan of Figure 8 Realty have the listing, and a video tour can be viewed here.