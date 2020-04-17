5 Los Angeles open houses you can tour virtually

With “safer-at-home” mandates in effect throughout Los Angeles County, open houses are out, video and 3-D virtual tours are in. Join us for a virtual walk through five new listings, including a rustic cabin in Calabasas and a theatrical Spanish Colonial Revival in Whitley Heights once owned by director Otto Preminger.

803 Wonder View Drive, Calabasas 91302

Specs: 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,264 square feet

Asking price: $1.449 million

Description: On a half-acre lot in Monte Nido, this updated 1920s lodge features hardwood floors, bow truss ceilings, a massive stone fireplace, and a one-bedroom guest unit.

Listing agent: Tracy Bunetta, Compass

Click here for the virtual tour.

4122 Palmero Drive, Mt. Washington 90065

Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,041 square feet

Asking price: $1.4 million

Description: This light-filled midcentury modern’s notable attributes include vaulted tongue-and-groove ceilings, clerestory windows, a floor-to-ceiling brick hearth, oak floors, designer tile, and a sharply updated open-plan kitchen with limestone countertops and high end appliances.

Listing agent: David Lantzman, Equity Real Estate

Click here for the virtual tour.

23224 Leonora Drive, Woodland Hills 91367

Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,500 square feet

Asking price: $829,000

Description: Located on a cul de sac street in the popular Walnut Acres neighborhood, this 1950s ranch features hardwood floors, beamed ceilings, a wood-burning fireplace, built-ins, French doors, an updated kitchen and bathrooms, and an in-ground hot tub.

Listing agent: Mica Campbell, Sotheby’s International Realty

Click here for the virtual tour.

2867 Belden Drive, Beachwood Canyon 90068

Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2,290 square feet

Asking price: $2.199 million

Description: The first home designed by Ed Niles, this 1966 modern is well-integrated into its hillside lot. Composed of concrete, glass, and steel, the home has been updated with high-end appliances, touchless switches/locks, and Velux skylights, but its strongest selling point remains its awe-inspiring views.

Listing agents: Monique and Joe Carrabba, Compass

Click here for the virtual tour.

6854 Iris Circle, Hollywood Hills 90068

Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2.25 bathrooms, 2,189 square feet

Asking price: $1.485 million

Description: Per its listing, this 1920s Spanish Colonial Revival in Whitley Heights was once home to Otto Preminger “and a few other Hollywood greats.” It features a courtyard entry, a great room with 15-foot beamed ceilings, a beehive fireplace, minstrels’ galley, antique wrought iron chandelier, and massive picture windows. The kitchen and baths have been remodeled with Carrera marble, and there is also an attached one-bedroom, one-bath guest suite with kitchen and separate entrance.

Listing agent: Mark A. Diffie, Lotus Estate Properties

Click here for the virtual tour.