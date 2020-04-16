 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Swinging ’60s modern in Palm Springs asking $1.1M

New, 6 comments

Terrazzo tile, an atrium, a built-in bar, and a glorious pink bath

By Pauline O'Connor
Palos Verdes stone features prominently both inside and out.
Photos by James Butchart, courtesy of Jesse Huskey/Compass

If you’re one of the millions whose coping strategies for the current pandemic involve a well-stocked liquor cabinet, well, fix yourself a drink and join us for a jaunt back in time courtesy of this cocktail-friendly Palm Springs abode.

Located in the Deepwell neighborhood, the three-bedroom post-and-beam was built by local contractor William Hercules in 1960, and, per its listing, “has been restored in the spirit of the original period design.” Its distinctive character features include terrazzo tile, an atrium, an in-floor planter, a wet bar, a vintage built-in Nutone stereo and intercom, and a sunken living room with floating fireplace hearth.

There are also three original bathrooms, including a pink-and-violet hued showstopper with a Roman tub, built-in vanity, and double sink in an unusual mirrored configuration.

Lining the rear side of the 2,622-square-foot home are numerous glass doors that slide open to a spacious covered patio and kidney-shaped swimming pool.

Featured in a 2014 New York Times Home and Garden story, the property is now on the market for the first time in two decades. It’s listed with Jesse Huskey of Compass at an asking price of $1.095 million.

In the living room, the statement-making stone complements beamed ceilings and a sizable slab of terrazzo.
An in-floor planter and a large atrium add more visual drama to the interior landscape.
Built into the wall behind the bar is a vintage Nutone stereo and intercom, still in working order.
Sliding glass doors provide quick pool access from almost every room.
Done up in the pink and violet hues of a desert sunset, the master bath is the epitome of retro chic.
Along with the unusual double-sink and built-in vanity, it’s got a sizable Roman tub and louvered windows.
Encircled by towering palms, the property enjoys dramatic mountain views.

Next Up In Homes For Sale

Loading comments...

The Latest

Should LA close streets to cars to give walkers more room?

Oakland and Minneapolis have done it. Now the idea is gaining traction on the Westside.

By Elijah Chiland
53 comments / new

For now, LA can’t seize ‘bulky’ items from homeless camps

The city has limited the size of items that homeless residents can store in public areas to what can fit in a 60-gallon container.

By Jenna Chandler
21 comments / new

You can live-stream poppy fields at the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve

Even from afar the colors are vibrant.

By Bianca Barragan
7 comments / new

John Lautner’s historic Silver Lake home for sale for first time in four decades

Completed in 1940, the modest modern is asking $1.6 million.

By Pauline O'Connor
23 comments / new

Is it okay to move during LA’s coronavirus outbreak?

Los Angeles is under a stay-at-home order, but moving is considered "essential."

By Elijah Chiland
6 comments / new

LA County ‘safer-at-home’ order extended to May 15

The curve is flattening in Los Angeles, but the number of people infected could still lead to more deaths.

By Jenna Chandler
132 comments / new