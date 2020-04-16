Swinging ’60s modern in Palm Springs asking $1.1M

If you’re one of the millions whose coping strategies for the current pandemic involve a well-stocked liquor cabinet, well, fix yourself a drink and join us for a jaunt back in time courtesy of this cocktail-friendly Palm Springs abode.

Located in the Deepwell neighborhood, the three-bedroom post-and-beam was built by local contractor William Hercules in 1960, and, per its listing, “has been restored in the spirit of the original period design.” Its distinctive character features include terrazzo tile, an atrium, an in-floor planter, a wet bar, a vintage built-in Nutone stereo and intercom, and a sunken living room with floating fireplace hearth.

There are also three original bathrooms, including a pink-and-violet hued showstopper with a Roman tub, built-in vanity, and double sink in an unusual mirrored configuration.

Lining the rear side of the 2,622-square-foot home are numerous glass doors that slide open to a spacious covered patio and kidney-shaped swimming pool.

Featured in a 2014 New York Times Home and Garden story, the property is now on the market for the first time in two decades. It’s listed with Jesse Huskey of Compass at an asking price of $1.095 million.