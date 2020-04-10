 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Harry Gesner’s midcentury Triangle House in Tarzana seeks $3.9M

New, 7 comments

Built in 1960, but adapted well to modern times

By Bianca Barragan
A photo of a house and angular concrete carport.
This 1960-built house has a very cool carport.
Photos by Sae Photography, courtesy of Gary Wolfe/Century 21 Everest

Architect Harry Gesner, also an avid surfer, is perhaps best known for his Malibu “Wave House.” But the larger-than-life Gesner also had projects in more landlocked locations, including this Tarzana residence.

The four-bedroom, six-bathroom home—called the Triangle House—sits at the end of a private driveway on a 1.35 acres. Set back from the driveway and an angular, futuristic carport, the home offers walls of glass, contemporary fixtures, an updated kitchen, and airy interiors, thanks to an open concept main floor.

The first floor holds the communal spaces, including a sunken den. The bedrooms upstairs include a cavernous master bedroom with a balcony and serene blue-tiled bathroom.

Sliding glass doors from the main dwelling’s first floor open out to an expansive patio and pool area, which feel more resort than residential. A guest house—made to look like a scaled-down replica of the main house—offers space for visitors or a workspace.

Last sold in 2015 for $2.7 million, the 5,278-square-foot house at 4946 Vanalden is asking $3.99 million. Gary Wolfe of Trisha Perez and Associates has the listing.

A large open room with a sunken den and stone steps leading up to a seating area and the open-concept kitchen.
That sunken living room is incredibly cool.
A large open room with a sofa and two chairs. A projector hangs from the ceiling. In the background, near the sliding glass doors, a projector screen hangs from the ceiling.
Open spaces, walls of glass—these features run throughout the house.
There is room to spare in this sprawling master bedroom.
A large patio with the house’s windows in the background.
Plenty of outdoor space here.
A home office with exposed beam ceilings and a wall of windows overlooking the main house.
Working from home? This is a lovely place to do it.
A gray stone pool area with large umbrellas and lounge chairs.
Hard to believe you’re not on vacation when this is the pool.

