Architect Harry Gesner, also an avid surfer, is perhaps best known for his Malibu “Wave House.” But the larger-than-life Gesner also had projects in more landlocked locations, including this Tarzana residence.

The four-bedroom, six-bathroom home—called the Triangle House—sits at the end of a private driveway on a 1.35 acres. Set back from the driveway and an angular, futuristic carport, the home offers walls of glass, contemporary fixtures, an updated kitchen, and airy interiors, thanks to an open concept main floor.

The first floor holds the communal spaces, including a sunken den. The bedrooms upstairs include a cavernous master bedroom with a balcony and serene blue-tiled bathroom.

Sliding glass doors from the main dwelling’s first floor open out to an expansive patio and pool area, which feel more resort than residential. A guest house—made to look like a scaled-down replica of the main house—offers space for visitors or a workspace.

Last sold in 2015 for $2.7 million, the 5,278-square-foot house at 4946 Vanalden is asking $3.99 million. Gary Wolfe of Trisha Perez and Associates has the listing.