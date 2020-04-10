 clock menu more-arrow no yes

1920s Spanish-Moorish Revival in Hancock Park asking $2.15M

A feast for the eyes

By Pauline O'Connor
Paintings depicting the figures of Adam and Eve overlook the living room.
Photos by Jeff Ong/Post Rain Productions, courtesy of the Loveland Carr Group

Here’s a heaping helping of eye-candy to enliven a dreary day. New on the market in Hancock Park, this Spanish Colonial Revival was designed in 1928 by Arthur Rouda, a Beaux Arts-trained architect whose projects include Koreatown’s Sir Francis Drake and Benjamin Franklin apartments.

Like a secret speakeasy, the four-bedroom residence at 444 South Sycamore Avenue presents an unremarkable facade to passers-by, but on the other side of the coffered-wood front door, hellzapoppin’.

Kicking off the drama is a turreted two-story entry hall illuminated by an antique wrought iron chandelier and porthole windows. Adding a “choose your own adventure” flavor are three elaborately carved archways, one of which leads to the formal dining room, one to the bedrooms, and the third to a step-down living room.

Delightful details can be found at just about every turn. These include stepped-tray ceilings, stained glass, built-in niches, fireplaces, painted and stenciled murals, and dazzling Art Deco tile.

As for exterior features, there are manicured garden areas, a covered patio, a sizable swimming pool, and a detached two-car garage. On a 9,750-square-foot lot, the property is asking $2.15 million. Anne Loveland and Janet Loveland of Coldwell Banker have the listing.

The tile-roofed residence has a two-story turreted entry.
The formal entry features carved archways and fanciful wrought-iron work.
To the left of the entry rotunda is the formal dining room.
The spacious kitchen features original tile and a vintage O’Keefe and Merritt stove.
A tile-bedecked archway leads to the master bedroom, which boasts coved ceilings, casement windows, and a tiled fireplace.
The master bath is a master class in Deco tile.
If you’re not a fan of green tile, not to worry—there’s also a vibrant pink-and-black bath.
The property also contains a large swimming pool and detached two-car garage.

Loading comments...

