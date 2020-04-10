Here’s what $790K buys around LA

Welcome to Curbed Comparisons, where we explore what you can rent or buy for a certain dollar amount in various LA ’hoods. We’ve found five homes and condos within about $10,000 of today’s price: $790,000.

Here’s a two-bedroom, two-bathroom bungalow with a downstairs bonus space that could be used as a little home office. The Spanish-style dwelling, which clocks in at 1,052 square feet, was built in 1924 but has been updated over the years. It has an open-concept kitchen equipped with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, bar-seating, and a breakfast nook. It opens to a wood deck with views out to the hills. The compact 2,147-square-foot property is listed at $799,000.

Walking distance to the LA River and its walking and biking path, plus bar- and restaurant-lined Ventura Boulevard, this unit is part of a condominium complex that opened in 2017. In 1,400 square feet, it holds two bedrooms and two and a half baths. Features include wide-plank oak floors; custom window treatments; and a master suite with a walk-in closet, soaking tub, and private patio. The unit comes with in-unit laundry and access to the complex’s gym and barbecue area. The listing price is $799,000, plus monthly HOA fees of $485.

Over on the Westside, this three-level unit with soaring ceilings is generously sized at 1,617 square feet. It holds three bedrooms and three bathrooms, plus a flexible loft-like space. The sunny main living area features a brick fireplace, built-ins, and a time-capsule kitchen. Part of a seven-unit building that dates to 1981 and is located just south of Venice Boulevard, near restaurants and the Culver Bike Path, the condo has an asking price of $800,000, plus monthly HOA dues of $415.

This Spanish-style residence has surely seen some better days. But with many original details intact, it could be restored to its 1930s glory. Those details can be found mostly in the living room, which has a barreled ceiling, grand fireplace, and picture window. Other period details include wrought iron fixtures and arched and scalloped entryways. In all, the home measures 1,526 square feet and contains three bedrooms and one a half baths and sits on 6,718-square-foot lot with sizable yard and detached two-car garage. The asking price? $780,000.

Sold less than two years ago, this remodeled bungalow is flipping back to the market with subway tile galore, recessed lighting, and new appliances and fixtures. Other updates include royal blue kitchen cabinets, an open layout, and a freshly landscaped backyard with a wood deck, which can be accessed via French doors from the master suite. In 1,496 square feet, the dwelling contains three bedrooms and two bathrooms, plus an extra room labeled in the property’s 3D tour as a family room. The lot spans 5,005 square feet and comes with a detached one-car garage. It’s listed at $795,000.

