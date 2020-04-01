West Hollywood one-bedroom condo with updated kitchen seeks $625K

With a central courtyard and Spanish flourishes throughout its common areas, the 1920s Hayworth Gardens in West Hollywood is a lovely complex less than two blocks from the Sunset Strip.

Now up for grabs in the building is this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that has oak floors, plaster-covered walls, and a galley-style kitchen outfitted with high-end appliances, quartz counters, and a handsome farmhouse sink.

The dining area links the kitchen with the living room, which is sunny and bright, thanks to a wall of large windows. The master bedroom also benefits from large windows and an ample amount of space.

The unit comes with two parking spaces in an underground garage and added private storage space. A community laundry room is also available on the property.

Unit No. 204 at 1345 North Hayworth last sold in January 2017 for $510,000. It is now listed for $625,000 with Sean Baroni and Artin Hovsepian of NextHome Luxe Group. HOA dues are $495 a month.