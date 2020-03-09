 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Refreshed two-bedroom condo seeks $489K in Glendale

Inside a charming Traditional-style building

By Bianca Barragan
Just north of Glenoaks Boulevard, this two-bedroom Glendale condo is part of a charming Traditional-style courtyard complex that was built in 1947 and has lovely landscaping and mature trees.

You won’t find dark halls or old carpet here. Enter from a covered breezeway into a spacious living room and dining area. There’s an easy flow between the living area and the kitchen, which has butcher block counters, stainless steel appliances, and a tile backsplash. (The seller just completed renovations on the unit, the listing says.)

The dwelling’s two bedrooms offer good storage and large windows. The lone bathroom has been updated and looks quite contemporary, while classically appealing features, including crown moldings, wainscoting, and hardwood floors run throughout the living area.

309 East Dryden Street No. 15 is listed with Margi Simpkins of Coldwell Banker for $489,000, with HOAs of $290.

