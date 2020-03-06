6 open houses to check out around LA this weekend

Welcome to another edition of our weekly series rounding up open houses to check out over the weekend, because who doesn’t love a little real estate gawking? This week’s options include a glassy midcentury on a tiny Newport Beach island, a historic Craftsman compound in Mt. Washington, and a sweet Steinkamp in Mid-City.

Where: 1 Collins Island, Newport Beach 92662

When: 1 to 4 p.m., Saturday, March 7 and Sunday March 8

Specs: 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, 3,116 square feet

Selling points: Once owned by actor James Cagney, Newport Beach’s tiny Collins Island contains just eight waterfront residences. Built in 1961, this one features walls of glass, two fireplaces, and built-ins galore. It also comes with 140 feet of waterfrontage and a private pier with a slip that can accommodate a vessel of up to 60 feet.

Asking price: $9.995 million

Where: 1649 Stearns Drive, LA 90035

When: 1 to 4 p.m., Saturday, March 7 and Sunday, March 8

Specs: 3 bedrooms, 1.75 baths, 2,228 square feet

Selling points: Erected by renowned builder Elwain Steinkamp in 1934, this Spanish-style charmer in Mid-City features original hardwood floors, French doors, beamed and stepped-tray ceilings, built-in niches, some vintage tile, and a decent-size backyard with a fountain and fruit trees.

Asking price: $1.475 million

Where: 1347 Lucile Avenue, LA 90029

When: 1 to 4 p.m., Saturday, March 7

Specs: 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, 2,998 square feet

Selling points: One of a trio of homes newly constructed by designer and builder Rob Diaz, this Sunset Junction residence and its mates have been kitted out with oak floors and cabinetry, honed marble and quartz countertops, Fleetwood doors, high-end appliances, and designer tile, lighting, and fixtures.

Asking price: $2.095 million

Where: 1543 Angelus Avenue, LA 90026

When: 2 to 5 p.m., Sunday, March 8

Specs: 2 bedrooms, 1 baths, 1,164 square feet

Selling points: Located on a Silver Lake street with three pedestrian staircases, this well-kept 1928 bungalow features coved ceilings, original hardwood floors, a wood burning fireplace, period tile, French doors, and built-ins. Outside, there’s a sweet front porch swing and a converted garage office studio.

Asking price: $1.075 million

Where: 4211 Glenalbyn Drive, LA 90065

When: 2 to 4 p.m., Sunday, March 8

Specs: 8 bedrooms, 5 baths, 4,200 square feet

Selling points: Los Angeles Historic-Cultural monument No. 392, this Mt. Washington compound known as “Treehaven” was constructed in 1915 and enjoys Mills Act tax status. In addition to the lovely century-old cedar, elm, eucalyptus, and palm trees populating the lot, its appealing attributes include beautiful built-in hutches, period fixtures, and extensive woodwork throughout. The property also contains a 1908 duplex and four-car garage.

Asking price: $2.485 million

Where: 282 Wigmore Drive, Pasadena 91105

When: 1 to 4 p.m., Sunday, March 8

Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1,960 square feet

Selling points: On a .28-acre lot just north of Arlington Gardens, this 1958 modern’s pluses include hardwood floors, walls of glass, a stone fireplace, pocket doors, a covered lanai, and a kidney-shaped pool.

Asking price: $1.35 million