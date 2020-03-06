With its central courtyard, deep lawns, and wide, open floating staircases, Pasadena’s Villa San Pasqual is one of the finest garden complexes in the LA area.

Completed in 1953, it’s a pastel delight: the rows of two-story stucco buildings are tinted coral and accented with turquoise trim and decorative railings. All of the units have floor-to-ceiling windows and most still have their original wood doors (and brass doorknobs).

This sun-filled unit, No. 37, also still has its original kitchen cabinets. It comes in at 994 square feet, with two bedrooms and two bathrooms, including one with period tile in a peach shade. In the living room, there are sliding doors that open to a balcony overlooking the courtyard, plus a fireplace and an open dining area.

Per the listing, the unit has also been equipped with HVAC and is Mills Act eligible. Christopher Reisbeck with The Agency has the listing; the asking price is $629,000, with HOA dues of $548.