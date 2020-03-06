 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Two-bedroom in Pasadena’s swingin’ Villa San Pasqual seeks $629K

New, 15 comments

Flash back to the 1950s

By Jenna Chandler
Villa San Pasqual is a registered city landmark in Pasadena.
Photos by Michael Wilkerson, courtesy of Chris Reisbeck/The Agency

With its central courtyard, deep lawns, and wide, open floating staircases, Pasadena’s Villa San Pasqual is one of the finest garden complexes in the LA area.

Completed in 1953, it’s a pastel delight: the rows of two-story stucco buildings are tinted coral and accented with turquoise trim and decorative railings. All of the units have floor-to-ceiling windows and most still have their original wood doors (and brass doorknobs).

This sun-filled unit, No. 37, also still has its original kitchen cabinets. It comes in at 994 square feet, with two bedrooms and two bathrooms, including one with period tile in a peach shade. In the living room, there are sliding doors that open to a balcony overlooking the courtyard, plus a fireplace and an open dining area.

Per the listing, the unit has also been equipped with HVAC and is Mills Act eligible. Christopher Reisbeck with The Agency has the listing; the asking price is $629,000, with HOA dues of $548.

Aluminum eaves shade the second-story balconies.
In the living room, floor-to-ceiling windows wrap around to the fireplace.
The original kitchen cabinets.
One of the two bathrooms is in original condition.
Indoor-outdoor living, thanks to the balcony.

Next Up In Homes For Sale

Loading comments...

The Latest

Opposition persists against plans for 420 apartments, beer garden at LA River

Plans from the New York-based developer also call for a restaurant, urban farm, and parking for more than 700 cars.

By Bianca Barragan

6 open houses to check out around LA this weekend

Including a landmark Craftsman in Mt. Washington and a sweet Spanish bungalow in Silver Lake.

By Pauline O'Connor
1 comment / new

Disinfectant is flying off shelves. But coronavirus isn’t yet deterring homebuyers.

What may be encouraging buyers? A rare opportunity to borrow at historically low interest rates.

By Elijah Chiland
4 comments / new

What $1,900 rents in LA right now

Options include a cozy West Hollywood unit and a two-bedroom with a pool in the Valley.

By Elijah Chiland
6 comments / new

Craftsman that once sat on the banks of Venice’s original canals asks $2.2M

The sunny home was built in 1913.

By Elijah Chiland
7 comments / new

Here’s what $825K buys around LA

Options include a large and updated two-bedroom condo in Koreatown’s elegant Miramonte Terrace.

By Jenna Chandler
14 comments / new