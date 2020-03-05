What $1,900 rents in LA right now

Welcome to Curbed Comparisons, where we explore what you can rent or buy for a certain dollar amount in various LA ’hoods. We’ve found five rentals within $150 of today’s price, $1,900. Vote for your favorite below!

This cozy one-bedroom unit is part of a smaller apartment building directly across the street from Plummer Park. Inside are wood floors, wide windows, and a bathroom equipped with some classic aquamarine tile. The apartment has 750 square feet of floor space and it’s asking $1,995.

Just up the block from Caltech, this 700-square-foot unit is part of a courtyard complex that encloses a central swimming pool and a barbecue area. The apartment has one bedroom and one bathroom, with plenty of closet space and newer laminate floors. It’s asking $1,825.

Part of a lovely courtyard complex that encloses gardens and a fountain, this apartment has one bedroom and one bathroom. Interior details include wood floors and arched entryways, as well as a galley kitchen and built-in storage space in the hallway. Pets are allowed, but parking is on-street only. It’s listed for $1,975.

This South Bay apartment complex near the Torrance Civic Center has plenty of amenities, including a pool and spa, a barbecue area, and a billiards room. The 700-square-foot unit has one bedroom and one bathroom. No pets here. It’s listed for $1,875.

This two-bedroom unit in the Valley has 800 square feet of living space, with wood floors, large windows, and a private balcony. It also comes with access to a pool and a pair of outdoor parking spaces. Listing price is $1,885.