Craftsman that once sat on the banks of Venice’s original canals asks $2.2M

Located right in the heart of Venice, this little Craftsman bungalow dates back to 1913, when the coastal neighborhood was still a fanciful resort town styled after Italy’s famous canal city.

In fact, old aerial photos suggest this particular residence once sat on the banks of one of the neighborhood’s original canals, which were built by developer Abbot Kinney in 1905 but paved over in the late 1920s. (The canals that still exist were built later by a rival developer.)

Billed as a “Sears Catalog” house, the residence does bear many of the hallmarks of the mail-order kit homes popular in the first few decades of the 20th century. The home’s configuration and floor plan are especially similar to several models manufactured by Los Angeles company Pacific Ready-Cut Homes.

The house has two bedrooms and one and a half bathrooms spread across 1,400 square feet of living space. Inside are wood floors, crown moldings, casement windows, and French doors that enclose a sunny breakfast nook. In the living room, a skylight casts a soft glow on an elegant brick fireplace.

The master bedroom opens out to an enclosed deck with a freestanding fireplace and ample room for outdoor seating. A one-car garage behind the house doubles as a studio, and an adjacent patio space is currently configured as a barbecue area.

Located at 320 Market Street, the house is listed for $2.225 million.